Besiktas vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12th 2023

Besiktas will welcome local rivals Istanbul Basaksehir to the Beşiktaş Park in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

The hosts have endured a poor run of form recently, suffering four defeats in their last five games across all competitions. In their previous league outing, they fell to a 3-2 away loss at Antalyaspor last week.

Their poor form continued in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday, suffering a 2-1 home loss to Bodo/Glimt. Tayfur Bingöl halved their deficit, with Ante Rebić picking up the assist, after Faris Moumbagna's brace gave the Norwegian team an unassailable lead.

The visitors are winless in their last three league outings and, in their previous outing, they were held to a 3-3 draw at home by Ankaraguru. Krzysztof Piątek opened his goalscoring account for the club, scoring a first-half brace.

With just nine points from 11 games this season, they are in 18th place in the league standings, trailing the fifth-placed hosts by 10 points.

Besiktas vs Istanbul Basaksehir Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Istanbul-based teams have crossed paths 33 times in all competitions, with all but three meetings coming in the Super Lig. They have been evenly matched in these meetings with 10 wins apiece for either team and 13 games ending in draws.

Last season, both teams registered away wins in their Super Lig meetings while also keeping clean sheets in these wins.

The visitors have the worst attacking record in the Super Lig, scoring just eight times in 11 games thus far, with just two goals coming in their travels.

Besiktas are unbeaten in home games in the Super Lig this season, recording four wins in five games.

Istanbul Basaksehir have lost three of their last six away games in the league this season, failing to score in five games in that period.

Besiktas vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction

The Black Eagles are unbeaten in home games in the Super Lig in 2023, recording 12 wins in 15 games. Their unbeaten run at home in the league extends to 19 games, with their last home loss coming against Basaksehir.

They fired Burak Yilmaz after a string of poor performances and will play for the first time under new coach Rıza Çalımbay. Riza will be without Vincent Aboubakar, Eric Bailly, and Cenk Tosun through injuries and will have to make a few changes to the starting XI for the match.

The Grey Owls have two wins in their last nine league games, suffering four defeats. They have just one win in their away games this season, failing to score in five of the six games. They have just two wins in away meetings against the hosts and might struggle here.

While the hosts are playing under a new manager in this match and also have a few key absentees, considering their current home form, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Besiktas 2-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

Besiktas vs Istanbul Basaksehir Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ante Rebić to score or assist any time - Yes