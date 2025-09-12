Besiktas vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Besiktas will welcome Istanbul Basaksehir to Tüpraş Stadium in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday. The Black Eagles have a win from two league games thus far, while Basaksehir have endured a winless run.
The hosts are winless in their last three games in all competitions, suffering back-to-back defeats. They met Alanyaspor in their previous league outing and suffered a 2-0 away loss.
The visitors head into the match on a five-game winless streak, playing out three draws. They hosted Eyüpspor in their previous league outing and were held to a goalless draw, failing to score for the first time across all competitions this season.
Besiktas vs Istanbul Basaksehir Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two Istanbul-based clubs have squared off 37 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with 11 wins apiece, and 15 games have ended in draws.
- They last met in the league in April, and the visitors registered a 2-0 away win. They kept clean sheets in two meetings against the hosts last season.
- The Black Eagles have lost their last two games without scoring.
- The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last seven away games in the Super Lig, recording four wins.
- The hosts have suffered two losses in their last nine league games, and they have failed to score in just one game in that period.
- Basaksehir have conceded at least two goals in six of their last eight league games.
- Both teams have kept three clean sheets apiece in the last six games in this fixture.
- Notably, the visitors' last two wins against the Black Eagles have been registered away from home.
Besiktas vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction
The Black Eagles have scored just one goal in their last three games in all competitions while conceding four times. They have won three of their last four home games in the Super Lig, scoring 12 goals.
The Grey Owls have scored one goal apiece in four of their last five games in all competitions, though three games have ended in draws. They have enjoyed a three-game unbeaten streak against the hosts, though two games have ended in draws.
Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, the two local rivals will likely play out a low-scoring draw.
Prediction: Besiktas 1-1 Istanbul Basaksehir
Besiktas vs Istanbul Basaksehir Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes