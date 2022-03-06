Besiktas vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2021-22

Fresh off the back of crashing out of the Turkish Cup, Besiktas play host to Istanbul Basaksehir in round 28 of the Super Lig on Monday.

The visitors, meanwhile, saw their five-game losing streak come to an end last time out and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Besiktas were dumped out of the Turkish Cup last Wednesday courtesy of a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Kayserispor.

Prior to that, they were on an impressive 11-game unbeaten run, dating back to December’s 1-0 loss against Konyaspor.

Besiktas have now turned their attention to the Super Lig, where they are sixth in the league standings with 44 points from 27 games.

Istanbul Basaksehir, meanwhile, saw their winning streak come to an end last time out as they lost 2-1 against Fatih Karagumruk.

Prior to that, they were on a run of five straight victories, scoring eight goals and keeping four clean sheets in that time.

With 46 points from 27 games, Istanbul Basaksehir are currently third in the league standings, level on points with fourth-placed Fenerbahce.

Besiktas vs Istanbul Basaksehir Head-To-Head

Besiktas head into Monday’s game with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 10 wins from their previous 33 encounters.

Istanbul Basaksehir have picked up one fewer wins in that time, while 14 games have ended all square.

Besiktas Form Guide: W-D-W-W-L

Istanbul Basaksehir Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Besiktas vs Istanbul Basaksehir Team News

Besiktas

The hosts will take to the pitch without Josef de Souza, Miralem Pjanic, Oguzhan Özyakup and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Josef de Souza, Miralem Pjanic, Oguzhan Özyakup, Georges-Kevin N'Koudou

Suspended: None

Istanbul Basaksehir

The visitors remain without the duo of Youssouf Ndayishimiye and Mahmut Tekdemir, who are recuperating from muscle and ligament injuries respectively.

Injured: Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Mahmut Tekdemir

Suspended: None

Besiktas vs Istanbul Basaksehir Predicted XI

Besiktas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ersin Destanoğlu, Valentin Rosier, Souza Silva Welinton, Francisco Montero, Rıdvan Yılmaz; Necip Uysal, Atiba Hutchinson, Rachid Ghezzal, Alex Teixeira, Cyle Larin; Michy Batshuayi

Istanbul Basaksehir Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Volkan Babacan; Junior Caicara, Alexandru Epureanu, Léo Duarte, Hasan Ali Kaldirim; Tolga Cigerci; Serdar Gurler, Pizzi, Berkay Özcan, Trezeguet; Stefano Okaka

Besiktas vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction

With just two points and three places between Besiktas and Istanbul Basaksehir in the league table, a thrilling contest awaits on Monday. They should take the game to each other in search of all three points after both suffering defeats last time out.

They are evenly matched on paper and we predict the spoils will be shared in this one, with both sides claiming a point apiece.

Prediction: Besiktas 1-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

