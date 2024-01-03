Besiktas vs Kasimpasa Prediction and Betting Tips | January 5th 2024

Besiktas and Kasimpasa get underway in the new year when they go head-to-head at Rams Park in round 19 of the Turkish Super Lig on Friday.

The Black Eagles will head into the game looking to end their run of three consecutive home defeats and begin the second half of the season on a high.

Besiktas returned to winning ways in their final game of 2023 as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Hatayspor at the Mersin Arena.

Prior to that, the 16-time Super Lig champions were on a three-match winless run in the league, picking up a 1-1 draw against Ankaragucu on December 3 before losing successive games against Fenerbahce and Alanyaspor.

With 29 points from 17 matches, Besiktas are currently fifth in the standings, level on points with fourth-placed Kayserispor.

Elsewhere, Kasimpasa failed to find their feet last time out when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Caykur Rizespor on home turf.

Sami Ugurlu's men have now gone three straight matches without a win, losing once and picking up two draws since a 4-1 victory over Kirsehir in the Turkish Cup on December 6.

After a solid first half of the season, Kasimpasa currently sit ninth in the Super Lig table, having picked up 23 points from their 17 matches so far.

Besiktas vs Kasimpasa Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides, Besiktas boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Kasimpasa have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Sami Ugurlu’s men have lost all but one of their last seven away games against Besiktas, with a 3-0 victory in April 2022 being the exception.

Besiktas have lost their last three home games across all competitions, conceding 11 goals and scoring twice since November’s 1-0 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir.

Kasimpasa have failed to win their last four away matches, picking up one point from a possible 12 since a 1-0 victory at Sivasspor on October 22.

Besiktas vs Kasimpasa Prediction

By their standards, Besiktas endured a disappointing first half of the season and currently sit 15 points off top spot.

The Black Eagles have a solid home record against Kasimpasa and we fancy them claiming all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Besiktas 3-1 Kasimpasa

Besiktas vs Kasimpasa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: First to score - Besiktas (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games against Kasimpasa)