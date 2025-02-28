Besiktas vs Kayserispor Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

Besiktas play Kayserispor at the Tupras Stadium in round 26 of the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday. Both sides have had contrasting campaigns.

Besiktas made it three wins from three in the Turkiye Kupasi on Tuesday when they edged out Antalyaspor 2-1 at the New Antalya Stadium to maintain their two-point lead atop Group D.

That was in keeping with their fine run of results in the Super Lig, where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are on a three-game winning streak and unbeaten in eight games since a 2-1 loss to Adana Demirspor in December.

Besiktas have picked up 41 points from 23 matches to sit fourth in the standings, five points off third-placed Samsunspor in the UEFA Europa League qualifying spot.

Kayserispor, meanwhile, continue to push out of the relegation zone last time out as they picked uo a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Goztepe at the Kadir Has Stadium.

Sergej Jakirovic’s men have gone four matches without defeat — claiming two wins — having picked up one point from five games before this run. With 24 points from 23 matches, Kayserispor are 16th in the Super Lig, only below 15th-placed Sivasspor outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Besiktas vs Kayserispor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Besiktas boast a clear upper hand in the fixture, winning 24 of the last 46 meetings with Kayserispor, losing 13.

Besiktas are on a six-game unbeaten run against Kayserispor, claiming five wins, since a 2-1 defeat in March 2022.

Kayserispor are winless in five away matches, picking up two points from a possible 15 since December.

Besiktas are on a run of seven consecutive home games without defeat across competitions, claiming five wins since a 2-1 loss to Maccabi Tel Aviv in November.

Besiktas vs Kayserispor Prediction

While Kayserispor have upped the ante in recent weeks, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against Besiktas who are unbeaten in six meetings. Solskjaer’s side have been tough to crack at home this season, so they should claim all three points.

Prediction: Besiktas 2-0 Kayserispor

Besiktas vs Kayserispor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Kayserispor’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in four of Kayserispor’s last five matches.)

