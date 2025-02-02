Besiktas vs Kirklarelispor Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2025

Besiktas will host Kirklarelispor at the Tupras Stadyumu on Tuesday evening in the second round of the 2024-25 Turkiye Kupasi group-stage campaign. The hosts will hope to build on their good start to the domestic cup season by getting the win over a much weaker side.

Besiktas opened their cup campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Sivasspor in the first round of the league stages in January and will be looking to potentially go top of the table with a win on Tuesday. The hosts, who are unbeaten in their last six domestic games, have been unconvincing in their few games under newly hired manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and will view this midweek fixture as a chance to build momentum.

Kirklarelispor’s loss in the Nesine 2. Lig on Saturday marked their fourth consecutive game without a win including an incredibly thrilling 4-4 draw against Bodrum in the opening round of the cup in early January. The visitors, who are currently 10th in the Turkish third division, knocked out Super Lig team Adana Demirspor in the qualification rounds of the domestic cup but will be up against a much tougher opponent when they take a trip to Istanbul to face the defending champions.

Besiktas vs Kirklarelispor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

The Black Eagles have the third-best defensive record in the Turkish top flight this season with only 21 goals conceded after 20 games.

Kirklarelispor have one of the worst away records in the Nesine 2 Lig with only one league win away from home all season.

The hosts have won the Turkish Cup 10 times, most recently last season, while the visitors have never won the tournament.

Besiktas vs Kirklarelispor Prediction

Kara Kartallar are heavy favorites going into this cup clash thanks to their much superior team quality and should cruise to an easy home victory against a side with a poor record on the road.

Kirklarelispor have a mountain to climb if they are to avoid a heavy defeat this week and will be delighted if they can manage to force a draw.

Prediction: Besiktas 2-0 Kirklarelispor

Besiktas vs Kirklarelispor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Besiktas to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of Kirklarelispor's last six away outings)

