Besiktas vs Kocaelispor Prediction and Betting Tips | September 29th 2025

Besiktas will host Kocaelispor at the Tupras Stadyum on Monday in another round of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The home side have had mixed results in recent games and will be targeting consistency in the coming weeks as they look to climb up from their current ninth-place standing in the table.

They returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion on Wednesday as they thrashed Kayserispor 4-0 on the road, featuring a brilliant hat-trick from Rafa Silva, with the Portuguese scoring his first goals since Besiktas' league opener.

Kocaelispor have endured a difficult run of results upon returning to the Turkish top-flight this season and will need to buck up their ideas soon if they are to remain in the top division. They played out a 1-1 draw with Rizespor last time out, with Bruno Petkovic scoring the equalizer from the spot after their opponents had taken the lead minutes prior.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the league table with just two points from six games and will be desperate to pick up their first win of the campaign in the coming weeks.

Besiktas vs Kocaelispor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 meetings between the two clubs. Besiktas have won 31 of those games while Kocaelispor have won just seven times, with their other 13 contests ending level.

The two teams last faced off in competitive action back in April 2009, with the hosts winning the league clash 3-1 to register a sixth consecutive victory in the fixture.

The visitors have conceded 22 goals in their last five games in this fixture.

Kocaelispor have scored three goals in the Super Lig this season, the joint-fewest in the division alongside Rizespor.

Besiktas vs Kocaelispor Prediction

Kara Kartallar have won two of their last three games after going winless in their previous three. They have been solid at home in recent outings and will head into the midweek clash as sure-fire favorites, although they will need to be wary of complacency.

Körfez are one of just two sides in the Turkish top flight this term yet to win any games, but have the worst record with four defeats and two draws. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams could see the visitors' struggles continue next week.

Prediction: Besiktas 3-1 Kocaelispor

Besiktas vs Kocaelispor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Besiktas to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

