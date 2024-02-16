Besiktas vs Konyaspor Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2024

The action continues in round 26 of the Turkish Super Lig as Besiktas and Konyaspor go head-to-head at the Tupras Stadium on Sunday.

Having scraped a narrow victory over Ankaragucu last time out, Fahrudin Omerovic’s men will head into the weekend looking to make it three wins on the spin for the first time since September 2022.

Besiktas were guilty of a lack of sting at the attacking end of the pitch as they were held to a goalless draw by Kayserispor at the Kadir Has Stadium last Monday. Prior to that, Fernando Santos’ side snapped their three-game winless run with a 2-0 victory over Trabzonspor on February 4, four days before seeing off Antalyaspor 2-1 in the round of 16 of the Turkish Cup.

With 40 points from 25 matches, Besiktas are currently fourth in the Super Lig table, level on points with third-placed Trabzonspor in the Europa League qualification spot.

Elsewhere, Konyaspor made it two wins from two last time out when they scraped a 1-0 victory over Ankaragucu at the Konya Büyükşehir Arena. This followed a 1-0 extra-time victory over Sivasspor in the Turkish Cup on February 7 which saw their four-game winless run come to an end.

With 25 points as many matches, Konyaspor are currently 19th in the league table but could move level on points with 14th-placed Fatih Karagumruk with a win this weekend.

Besiktas vs Konyaspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 39 meetings between the sides, Besiktas boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Konyaspor have picked up ten wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Besiktas are unbeaten in their last eight home games against Omerovic’s men in the league, claiming six wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss in May 2015.

Konyaspor have failed to win their last 11 Super Lig away matches, losing five and picking up six draws since September’s 1-0 victory at Istanbul Basaksehir.

Besiktas are on a run of four consecutive home games without defeat in all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss to Kasimpasa on January 5.

Besiktas vs Konyaspor Prediction

Konyaspor have struggled to get going away from home and now face the stern challenge of taking on a significantly superior Besiktas side. Santos’ men have a solid home record in this fixture and we see them claiming all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Besiktas 2-0 Konyaspor

Besiktas vs Konyaspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in six of their last eight encounters)