Besiktas vs Konyaspor Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28th 2024

Besiktas will host Konyaspor at the Tupras Stadyum on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 Turkiye Kupasi campaign.

Despite their struggles in the Super Lig, the home side remain hopeful of clinching silverware in the form of the Turkiye Kupasi and will continue their quest for that this week. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Antalyaspor in the previous round of the domestic cup, with DR Congo international Jackson Muleka coming off the bench at halftime to score a brace and seal the win for Fernando Santos' men.

Besiktas are 10-time winners of the domestic cup and have finished runner-ups on another six occasions. They have, however, failed to make it past the quarterfinals of the competition in the last two seasons and will hope they can find better luck this time around.

Konyaspor have endured a far more difficult league campaign than their midweek opponents but will hope they can do better in the cup competition on Wednesday. They picked up a 1-0 extra-time win over Sivasspor in the last 16 of the tournament with right-back Ahmet Oguz scoring the game-winner.

Besiktas vs Konyaspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 55th meeting between Besiktas and Konyaspor. The hosts have won 28 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 10 times. There have been 16 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Only three of Besiktas' nine league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Konyaspor are the second-lowest-scoring side in the Turkish top flight this season with a goal tally of 26.

Besiktas vs Konyaspor Betting Tips

Besiktas are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last five games across all competitions. They have picked up four wins and a draw from their last five home matches and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

Konyaspor have won three of their last four games after winning just one of their eight games prior. They have, however, struggled for results on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Besiktas 2-0 Konyaspor

Tip 1 - Result: Besiktas to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last 11 matches)