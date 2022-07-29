Besiktas vs Sampdoria Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Sampdoria will wrap up their pre-season with a trip to Istanbul to face Besiktas in a friendly at the Vodafone Arena on Saturday .

Marco Giampaolo's side have kept themselves busy with a spate of friendlies, although all of them have come against Italian teams residing in lower divisions, such as Parma, Brescia and Castiglione.

La Samp will begin their new campaign next weekend in the Coppa Italia with a clash against Reggina, followed by their first Serie A game a week later. Having oscillated between ninth and 15th-place finishes in their last four top-flight seasons, Sampdoria will look for a higher finish this time.

Besiktas, meanwhile, conceded their Turkish league crown in limp fashion last season. They finished in sixth place, a staggering 22 points behind winners Trabzonspor.

The Black Eagles have made some promising signings this summer as they look to bounce back. They've roped in Wout Weghorst, Cenk Tosun, Romain Saiss and Gedson Fernandes.

In the pre-season, though, Valerien Ismae's side have had mixed results, winning only two of their five friendlies so far and losing their last two.

Besiktas vs Sampdoria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Besiktas and Sampdoria have never played against each other before.

The Black Eagles have struck only four goals in five pre-season games, conceding six.

La Sampdoria netted 21 times in five friendlies, shipping in only four.

Having been beaten in their last two outings, Besiktas risk losing three friendlies in a row.

Sampdoria could win back-to-back friendlies for the first time this summer.

Besiktas and Sampdoria play their last pre-season games before starting the new season.

Besiktas vs Sampdoria Prediction

The Black Eagles have been off in their last two games and will look to return to winning ways here, but that won't be easy against a free-scoring Sampdoria side.

The Genoa outfit have played relatively modest opponents, which has helped them put up some big results, but they'll be aware of Besiktas' recent form. Expect a handful of goals here, with the two sides likely to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Besiktas 2-2 Sampdoria.

Besiktas vs Sampdoria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes.

