Besiktas vs Samsunspor Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2024

Besiktas host Samsunspor at the Tupras Stadyumu on Saturday in the Turkish Super Lig, looking to return to winning ways after four games.

The Black Eagles have lost steam in their top-flight campaign lately, losing three games in a row before a draw. Galatasaray, Gaziantep and Antalyaspor also managed to beat them while Istanbul Basaksehir pegged them back to a late stalemate.

This slump in form has seen the Istanbul outfit drop to fourth position in the table with 47 points from 31 games as Trabzonspor managed to sneak in front of them. Nevertheless, with Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in a league of their own, Besiktas fell short in their title charge, unable to catch up with their city rivals, who are currently locked in a two-horse race.

On the other hand, Samsunspor are down in 12th place with only 10 wins in the campaign so far and 37 points in the bag. The Red Lightning have also failed to win their last two games, losing 3-0 to Hatayspor before a 0-0 draw with Pendikspor.

It hasn't been the best return to the Turkish top flight for the side, who secured an immediate return after just a year in the second division.

Besiktas vs Samsunspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 58 previous clashes between the sides, with Besiktas winning 24 times over Samsunspor and losing only 10 times.

Besiktas have won six of their last eight games over Samsunspor, losing just once.

Samsunspor's last wins over Besiktas have come away from home: 1-0 in April 2012 and 4-0 in January 2004.

Having beaten Samsunspor earlier this season, Besiktas are looking to complete a first league double over the side since the 2005-06 season.

Besiktas are winless in their last four league matches, losing three in a row before a draw.

Samsunspor have failed to win three of their last five league matches.

Besiktas vs Samsunspor Prediction

Besiktas might be struggling right now but their terrific record against Samsunspor gives them a chance to end the rusty patch and return to winning ways.

The Black Eagles should win this one at home, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Besiktas 2-1 Samsunspor

Besiktas vs Samsunspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Besiktas to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goal

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes