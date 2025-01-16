Besiktas vs Samsunspor Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2025

Besiktas will host Samsunspor at Tupras Stadium on Saturday night in another round of the 2024-25 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The hosts will look to get a result as they intensify their push for European qualification in the second half of the season.

Kara Kartallar picked up only their second victory in 10 league matches, with a 2-1 win over Bodrum last weekend. Despite having lost the same number of games as Saturday's visitors, the hosts are three places and six points behind in the league table and will need to put together a consistent run of form to close that gap and move up from sixth place.

Samsunspor have picked up back-to-back narrow league wins since returning from the winter break, most recently a 1-0 victory away to Kayserispor. The visitors have exceeded expectations in the league this season, currently sitting in third place behind Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray. They will look to get revenge on the hosts after losing the first leg of this fixture on the opening weekend.

Besiktas vs Samsunspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Saturday's match will mark the 67th meeting between the two teams. Besiktas have won 38 of their previous meetings, 17 have ended in draws and Samsunspor have won only 11.
  • The hosts have been very dominant in recent editions of this fixture winning seven and drawing two of the last ten.
  • The visitors have gotten on the scoresheet in all but one of the last six meetings with Besiktas.
  • Besiktas have conceded 20 goals in 18 league matches this season. Only three teams in the Turkish top flight have conceded fewer.
  • Samsunspor have the joint-best defensive record in the league with only 18 goals conceded so far.

Besiktas vs Samsunspor Prediction

Both teams are closely matched going into Saturday's fixture but Kara Kartallar will hope to capitalize on their home advantage to get an edge over the visitors.

Samsunspor will be desperate for a win when they make the trip to Istanbul, considering their recent record in this fixture. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Besiktas 1-1 Samsunspor

Besiktas vs Samsunspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals scored)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the hosts' last six games)

Edited by Peter P
