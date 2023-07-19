Besiktas vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | July 21st 2023

Besiktas and Strasbourg continue their preparations for the upcoming campaign when they face off in a friendly at the Untersberg-Arena on Friday.

The goal for Les Bleu et Blanc will be to finish in the top half of the Ligue 1 table following last season’s 15th-placed finish.

Chelsea owners consortium BlueCo completed the takeover of Strasbourg in June, weeks after the club ended an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign.

Since then, the French outfit have appointed former Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, while former Club Brugge defender Abakar Sylla has been snapped up for a record transfer fee.

Vieira kicked off his spell at the helm of affairs on a high as Strasbourg picked up a 2-1 victory over Hoffenheim in their first pre-season friendly last Monday.

Besiktas, on the other hand, found their feet last time out as they cruised to an emphatic 4-0 victory over Mezőkövesd Zsóry.

Prior to that, Şenol Günes’ men were held to a 1-1 draw by German Bundesliga side Augsburg in their first pre-season game at the Kufstein Arena.

Besiktas have now gone 16 consecutive games without defeat since the first week of February, picking up 12 wins and four draws in that time.

Besiktas vs Strasbourg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Besiktas and Strasbourg, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Besiktas are unbeaten in their last 16 matches across all competitions, claiming 12 wins and four draws since a 1-0 loss to Sivasspor on February 4.

Strasbourg are unbeaten in five of their last six matches, picking up three wins and two draws since the start of May.

Gunes’ men are without defeat in their last seven friendly matches since last December, picking up five wins and two draws while scoring 18 goals in that time.

Besiktas vs Strasbourg Prediction

With both sides looking to build fitness ahead of the forthcoming campaign, the full-time result here remains somewhat unimportant. Nonetheless, we expect both sides to put on a show at the Untersberg-Arena, with the Turkish side coming out victorious.

Prediction: Besiktas 3-1 Strasbourg

Besiktas vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Besiktas’ last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in Besiktas’ last seven outings)