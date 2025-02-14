Besiktas vs Trabzonspor Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

Besiktas will welcome Trabzonspor to Tüpraş Stadyumu in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday. The hosts are in sixth place in the standings with 35 points, six more than Karadeniz Fırtınası, who are in ninth place.

Ad

The Black Eagles have bounced back well from a loss to Twente in the UEFA Europa League in January and have won their two games this month. They met Sivasspor in their previous league outing and recorded a 2-0 away win. Emirhan Topçu scored in the first half and João Mário scored a late penalty in stoppage time.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six games, recording four wins. They returned to winning ways after two draws last week with a 1-0 home triumph over Eyüpspor. John Lundstram scored the only goal of the match in the 59th minute.

Ad

Trending

Besiktas vs Trabzonspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 124 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 48-45 lead in wins and 31 games ending in draws.

The Black Eagles are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the visitors and the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in September.

Karadeniz Fırtınası have outscored the hosts 35-31 in 21 league games this season.

Besiktas are unbeaten in their five Super Lig games this year, with three ending in draws.

Trabzonspor have kept consecutive clean sheets in their last four league games while recording three wins.

The visitors have endured a winless run in their travels in the Super Lig this season, with five of the 10 games ending in draws.

Four of the last six league meetings between the two teams have ended in draws, with only two games producing over 2.5 goals.

Ad

Besiktas vs Trabzonspor Prediction

The Black Eagles have registered two consecutive wins while keeping clean sheets and will look to build on that form. They are unbeaten in their last six home games across all competitions, recording four wins, and are strong favorites. They have scored two goals apiece in six of their last eight home games in this fixture.

Karadeniz Fırtınası have won three of their last four league games, scoring 10 goals without conceding. Nonetheless, they are winless in their travels this season. They failed to score in their away meeting against the hosts last season and will look to improve upon that record.

Ad

While both teams head into the match in great form, the Black Eagles have the home advantage here and should make the most of it to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Besiktas 2-1 Trabzonspor

Besiktas vs Trabzonspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback