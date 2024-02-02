Besiktas vs Trabzonspor Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

Besiktas will host Trabzonspor at the Tupras Stadyum on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Turkish Super Lig campaign.

The home side enjoyed a strong start to life under new boss Fernando Santos but have dropped off the pace in recent games and are now fighting to remain in the continental spots. They were beaten 1-0 by Sivasspor in their last match, finding themselves a goal down after just six minutes and failing to find a way back into the game despite dominating possession.

Besiktas sit fourth in the league table with 36 points from 23 games. They sit a point and a place behind their weekend opponents in the table and will leapfrog them with a win on Sunday.

Trabzonspor have also hit a rough patch of late and have now fallen significantly behind in the title race. They were beaten 3-2 by Kasimpasa in their last match heading into the break a goal up before their opponents turned the game on its head after the restart.

Besiktas vs Trabzonspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 115 meetings between Besiktas and Trabzonspor. The hosts have won 43 of those games while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been 30 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture.

The hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 games in this fixture.

Trabzonspor are the fourth-highest-scoring side in the Super Lig this season with a goal tally of 35.

Only three of Besiktas' nine league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Karadeniz Fırtınası are without a clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

The Black Eagles have failed to score any goals in their last three matches.

Besiktas vs Trabzonspor Prediction

Besiktas are on a three-game winless streak after winning four of their previous five matches. They are, however, unbeaten in their last three games at the Tupras Stadyum and will be looking to extend that streak this weekend.

Similarly, Trabzonspor have lost their last three games on the bounce by an aggregate scoreline of 9-3. They have, however, lost just one of their last seven away outings and should pick up a point here.

Prediction: Besiktas 2-2 Trabzonspor

Besiktas vs Trabzonspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of their last 10 matchups)

