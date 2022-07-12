Besiktas vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Besiktas will continue their preparations for the 2022-23 campaign when they lock horns with Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday.

The Czech Republic outfit head into the game off a 3-1 loss against Sint-Truidense and will look to return to winning ways.

Besiktas got their pre-season off in fine fashion, claiming a 2-1 victory over Werder Bremen last Saturday.

They are now unbeaten in their last five games, dating back to a 3-0 loss to Kasimpasa in April. Besiktas secured a disappointing sixth-placed finish in the Super Lig last season, picking up 59 points from 38 games.

Meanwhile, Plzen were sent crashing back down to earth, suffering a 3-1 loss to Sint-Truidense last time out.

Before that, the Czech outfit were unbeaten in their opening five pre-season games, picking up four wins and a draw. However, they remain unbeaten away from home since a 2-0 loss to Sparta Praha in November last year.

Besiktas vs Viktoria Plzen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two teams. They met twice in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League in 2010, where Besiktas picked up a win and a draw.

The Turkish side are unbeaten in their last five games, picking up three wins and two draws.

Plzen head into Wednesday on a run of seven wins from their last nine games across competitions.

The Czech side are unbeaten on the road in the last nine months, with their last away defeat coming in November last year.

Besiktas vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction

While the full-time result remains somewhat irrelevant as both sides look to get into shape ahead of the upcoming campaign, a thrilling contest with plenty of goalmouth action could ensue. The spoils could be shared, with both teams scoring two goals apiece.

Prediction: Besiktas 2-2 Plzen.

Besiktas vs Viktoria Plzen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: First to score - Plzen (Plzen have opened the scoring in eight of their last ten games).

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in Plzen's last eight outings).

