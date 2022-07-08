Besiktas vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Besiktas kick off their pre-season friendlies on Saturday when they lock horns with Werder Bremen at the Tivoli Stadion Tirol.

The Turkish side, who wrapped up last season unbeaten in each of their final four games, will be looking to pick up where they dropped off as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.

Besiktas will be looking to begin their preparations for the new season on a high following their torrid 2021-22 campaign.

The 21-time Super Lig champions finished sixth in the league table after picking up 59 points from 38 games.

They head into the weekend unbeaten in four consecutive games after picking up two wins and two draws from their final four games last season.

Werder Bremen, meanwhile, picked up their first win of the pre-season when they saw off Karlsrusher SC 2-1 last time out.

This followed a disappointing 3-1 defeat at the hands of German amateur side VfB Oldenburg on June 25.

Werder Bremen are unbeaten in each of their last three away games, picking up two wins and one draw.

Besiktas vs Werder Bremen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between the two sides, with Besiktas claiming a 2-1 win when they met back in 2009.

Besiktas head into the weekend unbeaten in four consecutive games, picking up two wins and two draws.

Werder Bremen are unbeaten in all but one of their last four friendly games, with a 3-1 loss to VfB Oldenburg on June 25 being the exception.

The German outfit have avoided defeat in three straight away games, stretching back to March’s 2-1 loss to FC Heidenheim.

Besiktas vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Buoyed by their victory over Karlsrusher, Werder Bremen will head into the weekend and this match with renewed confidence. Besiktas have avoided defeat in each of their last four outings and we predict they will hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Besiktas 2-2 Werder Bremen

Besiktas vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: First to score - Werder Bremen (Besiktas have conceded first in four of their last five outings)

Tip 3: Game to have more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in five of Werder Bremen’s last six games)

