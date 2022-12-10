Besiktas vs Westerlo Prediction and Betting Tips | December 11, 2022 

Besiktas will face Westerlo at the Gloria Sports Arena on Sunday (December 11) in a friendly.

The Turkish outfit have endured a difficult campaign, prompting the dismissal of manager Valerien Ismael just six months after his appointment. They have, however, begun life under new boss Senol Gunes positively, beating Serik Belediyespor 3-1 in their last competitive outing before the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Besiktas will play the last of their four scheduled friendlies this weekend.

Westerlo, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the league this season but remain in the hunt for European football. They returned to winning ways in their last game, trouncing Oostende 6-0, with five players getting on the scoresheet, including team top scorer Lyle Foster, who scored a brace.

The visitors will return to competitive action at home to third-placed Royal Antwerp.

Besiktas vs Westerlo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the first meeting between Besiktas and Westerlo.

The hosts have had eight meetings against Belgian opposition, winning twice, losing thrice and drawing the other three.

Five of Westerlo's seven league defeats this season have come away from home.

All but one of Besiktas' three league defeats this season have come away from home.

The Turkish giants have scored at least once in their last nine games across competitions.

De Kemphanen have kept just two clean sheets in their ten games on the road this season.

Besiktas vs Westerlo Prediction

Besiktas are on a four-game unbeaten streak, winning three. Their latest result snapped their two-game away losing streak, and they will look to build on that.

Westerlo, meanwhile, have won just two of their last seven games across competitions. They have lost just one of their last six away outings but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition on Sunday.

Prediction: Besiktas 3-1 Westerlo

Besiktas vs Westerlo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Besiktas

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of Besiktas' last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored n all but one of the Black Eagles' last eight games.)

