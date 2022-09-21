Best 5 La Liga players this season (September 2022)

The 2022-23 La Liga campaign has been interesting so far, as we have witnessed numerous outstanding displays by various teams, and some shocking results also.

Defending champions Real Madrid are currently the league leaders, while Barcelona, Real Betis, and Athletic Bilbao complete the top four spots in the league table.

However, the likes of Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid have been a bit inconsistent, while Sevilla has lost three out of their opening six games of the campaign.

In the opening six games of the campaign, there are some players that have performed exceptionally well. As such, this article will take a look at the top five La Liga players based on their current form.

#5 Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

The German international has been outstanding in goal for Barcelona in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

The 30-year-old is the goalkeeper with the highest number of cleansheets, and he has conceded the least number of goals in La Liga this season.

Ter Stegen is currently the goalkeeper with the highest save ratio in Europe's top five leagues with 92.9 percent saves.

Ter Stegen remains a key player for Xavi in the ongoing 2022-23 season. If he can maintain his consistency, he stands a great chance of winning the La Liga 2022-23 Golden Glove award.

#4 Alex Balde

Alex Balde

The young sensation has been exceptional, and his creativity has been significant for Barcelona.

Balde has provided three assists in five games for Barcelona, and he is one of the players with the joint highest number of assists in the ongoing 2022-23 La Liga campaign.

If he can remain consistent with what he brings to the team, it is most likely that he will get more playing time.

The Spaniard remains an important player for Xavi in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

#3 Borja Iglesias

Borja Iglesias

The Spaniard has been clinical in the final third of the pitch for Real Betis in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign, and his intuition has improved Real Betis results.

The 29-year-old has so far netted six goals in six games, as he's also the second highest goal scorer in the ongoing 2022-23 La Liga campaign.

Iglesias' impressive performance earned him the Spanish national team's invitation for their upcoming games.

Furthurmore, Iglesias was named the La Liga Player of the Month for August 2022 defeating other contenders such as Lewandowski and Vinicius.

Iglesias remains in contention to feature in the forthcoming World Cup tournament, and he's a key player for Real Betis in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

#2 Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior

The Brazilian has been consistent since the 2021-22 campaign and he's arguably the best performing Real Madrid player in the ongoing 2022-23 season. The 22-year-old has seven goal contributions in his last six games for Real Madrid.

In the absence of Karim Benzema, who is Real Madrid's key player in the attack, Vinicius has performed excellently.

Vinicius remains a key player for Real Madrid in the ongoing season, and it will be interesting to see if he remains consistent for the rest of this term.

#1 Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski

The Polish international is arguably one of the best strikers in football's history, and he has remained consistent for several years.

Lewandowski is currently the top scorer in the ongoing La Liga season with eight goals in six games. Moreover, this is his first season in the Spanish league.

This implies that he has adapted swiftly to the style of play in Barcelona and La Liga in general. The 34-year-old has so far improved Barcelona's scoring probability and the team's results in general.

Lewandowski remains a crucial player for Barcelona in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

