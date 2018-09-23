Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018/19: Best Arsenal XI to take on Everton

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Feature
538   //    23 Sep 2018, 18:52 IST

Newcastle United v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Arsenal

Arsenal take on Everton today at the Emirates Stadium and it will be an interesting game. The two teams are not far from each other in the Premier League table. While Unai Emery's men are ninth, Javi Gracia's Everton are twelfth.

Before the showdown begins at the Emirates, we take a look at the best Arsenal line-up to face Everton today. They will most likely start in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

GOALKEEPER:

Petr Cech

Petr Cech is Arsenal's number one and should start against Everton. He has been inconsistent this season but is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League. Emery must continue with him.

DEFENDERS:

Nacho Monreal (Left Back)

Nacho Monreal has been impressive for the Gunners this season. Manager Emery has entrusted him to attack when the ball has gone forward and trusted him to defend well when the opposition has the ball.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Centre Back)

Arsenal bought Sokratis from Borussia Dortmund this year for €17.6 million. He has been very good at the heart of the defence and provided solidity to the team. The Greek is a technically sound defender and has shown why he is so highly rated.

Shkodran Mustafi (Centre Back)

The German can form a good partnership at the heart of the defence along with Sokratis. He has an aerial threat and is rated highly by manager Emery. Mustafi should start against Everton.

Hector Bellerin (Right Back)

The stylish Spaniard ought to start at right-back for Arsenal against Everton. He is quick and can latch on to any opportunity that comes his way. Bellerin faces competition from Stephan Lichtsteiner for the position but should start ahead of the Swiss.

MIDFIELDERS:

Granit Xhaka (CM)

Granit Xhaka has been in fine touch this season and should start in the base of midfield for Emery. He has been better than last season and earned Emery's trust.

Matteo Guendouzi (CM)

Matteo Guendouzi is a young talent and manager and compatriot Emery has given him a lot of game time this year. He has shown how solid he is in the centre of midfield.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (LWM)

Although he is a proper attacker, Aubameyang would start on the left-hand side of Arsenal's midfield. He can create chances and make opportunities out of nowhere. Aubameyang has been in good touch this year forming a partnership with Alexandre Lacazette.

Aaron Ramsey (CAM)

Unai Emery is mightily impressed with Welshman Aaron Ramsey's showings this season and will most probably persist with him for the game against Everton. Ramsey is experienced and a very good manipulator of opposition defences.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (RWM)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan picked up a niggle in the Europa League against Vorsklaon Thursday but is likely to be fit enough to face Everton. This can be a controversial call as it means dropping Mesut Ozil who even scored a goal last weekend against Newcastle. However, Mkhitaryan has been more creative and selfless this season.

FORWARD:

Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette is a crafty striker and can take shots on goal with ease. Relegating Aubameyang to the midfield, Lacazette should start as the lone striker against Everton at the Emirates.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Everton Alexandre Lacazette Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Unai Emery
Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
A cricketer by profession and a writer by passion; Mohul writes about cricket, football and tennis.
Premier League 2018-19, Arsenal vs Everton: Preview
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Arsenal vs Everton - preview,...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Vs Everton: 3 Things To Watch Out For
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest scorelines in the Arsenal vs Everton Premier...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018-19: Differentials to consider...
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018/19-Arsenal v Everton-Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Tighten up, Emery warns leaky Arsenal 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Arsenal and City stars included...
RELATED STORY
4 Wonderkids to watch out for this year in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Everton complete the signing of Arsenal youngster
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us