Premier League 2018/19: Best Arsenal XI to take on Everton

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Feature // 23 Sep 2018, 18:52 IST

Arsenal

Arsenal take on Everton today at the Emirates Stadium and it will be an interesting game. The two teams are not far from each other in the Premier League table. While Unai Emery's men are ninth, Javi Gracia's Everton are twelfth.

Before the showdown begins at the Emirates, we take a look at the best Arsenal line-up to face Everton today. They will most likely start in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

GOALKEEPER:

Petr Cech

Petr Cech is Arsenal's number one and should start against Everton. He has been inconsistent this season but is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League. Emery must continue with him.

DEFENDERS:

Nacho Monreal (Left Back)

Nacho Monreal has been impressive for the Gunners this season. Manager Emery has entrusted him to attack when the ball has gone forward and trusted him to defend well when the opposition has the ball.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Centre Back)

Arsenal bought Sokratis from Borussia Dortmund this year for €17.6 million. He has been very good at the heart of the defence and provided solidity to the team. The Greek is a technically sound defender and has shown why he is so highly rated.

Shkodran Mustafi (Centre Back)

The German can form a good partnership at the heart of the defence along with Sokratis. He has an aerial threat and is rated highly by manager Emery. Mustafi should start against Everton.

Hector Bellerin (Right Back)

The stylish Spaniard ought to start at right-back for Arsenal against Everton. He is quick and can latch on to any opportunity that comes his way. Bellerin faces competition from Stephan Lichtsteiner for the position but should start ahead of the Swiss.

MIDFIELDERS:

Granit Xhaka (CM)

Granit Xhaka has been in fine touch this season and should start in the base of midfield for Emery. He has been better than last season and earned Emery's trust.

Matteo Guendouzi (CM)

Matteo Guendouzi is a young talent and manager and compatriot Emery has given him a lot of game time this year. He has shown how solid he is in the centre of midfield.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (LWM)

Although he is a proper attacker, Aubameyang would start on the left-hand side of Arsenal's midfield. He can create chances and make opportunities out of nowhere. Aubameyang has been in good touch this year forming a partnership with Alexandre Lacazette.

Aaron Ramsey (CAM)

Unai Emery is mightily impressed with Welshman Aaron Ramsey's showings this season and will most probably persist with him for the game against Everton. Ramsey is experienced and a very good manipulator of opposition defences.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (RWM)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan picked up a niggle in the Europa League against Vorsklaon Thursday but is likely to be fit enough to face Everton. This can be a controversial call as it means dropping Mesut Ozil who even scored a goal last weekend against Newcastle. However, Mkhitaryan has been more creative and selfless this season.

FORWARD:

Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette is a crafty striker and can take shots on goal with ease. Relegating Aubameyang to the midfield, Lacazette should start as the lone striker against Everton at the Emirates.