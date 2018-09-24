Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Best Champions League XI from matches on Day 1

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Feature
173   //    24 Sep 2018, 19:15 IST

FC Barcelona v Girona FC - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Girona FC - La Liga

The Champions League never fails to disappoint its fans, and this year, the matches were thrilling from day one itself and have set the expectations high for the second day as well.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich won their respective matches on day one of the League. Here is a team of the star performers of day one. The team is formed using a 4-3-3 formation and is as follows:

Goal-Keeper:

Szczesny of Juventus is the best goalkeeper of the day after his tremendous display of keeping skills against Frosinone.

Defenders:

Marcelo was consistent throughout the match, and was playinh his usual role as a fullback to create numerous chances for Real Madrid.

Sergio Ramos, another player from Madrid put himself in the XI after his powerful defense in the match against Roma.

Degenek of Belgrade and Atletico's Gimenez were also impressive in their respective matches and as a result are featured in this team.

Midfielders:

Modric displayed his class on day one of UCL 2018-19 and as a result, he ended up creating a lot of chances for the forwards.

Paul Pogba storms into this list after he single-handedly won the match for United after he scored two goals and one assist.

Fekir, the young player from Lyon, surprised everyone as he scored two goals against Machester City on day one.

Forwards:

Gareth Bale was one of the most impressive forwards of day one and makes it to the list of best players.

Icardi was at his best. He scored one goal, and it extremely difficult for the opposition's defenders to block him during the match.

Lionel Messi breaks into the XI as the third forward, as he had another record-breaking day on the field where he scored a hat-trick on day one. It was also his eighth overall hat trick in the history of UCL, so his selection has to be made without any second thoughts.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Sergio Ramos Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Best Players from Match Day 1
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: The best goals from Match...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Matchday 1 predictions
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 8 matches to look forward...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Matchday 1: Team of the week
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: 5 best results from gameweek one
RELATED STORY
Champions League Power Rankings: Matchday 1
RELATED STORY
The biggest rivalries that originated in the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
5 Highest Scoring Defenders in Champions League History
RELATED STORY
5 best forward picks for UEFA Champions League Fantasy...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
02 Oct HOF MAN 10:25 PM Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
02 Oct JUV YOU 10:25 PM Juventus vs Young Boys
03 Oct OLY SHA 12:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
03 Oct CSK REA 12:30 AM CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
03 Oct ROM VIK 12:30 AM Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
03 Oct MAN VAL 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Valencia
03 Oct BAY AJA 12:30 AM Bayern München vs Ajax
03 Oct AEK BEN 12:30 AM AEK Athens vs Benfica
03 Oct PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
03 Oct LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
04 Oct ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
04 Oct BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
04 Oct TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
04 Oct PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
04 Oct NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
04 Oct POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us