Best Champions League XI from matches on Day 1

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 173 // 24 Sep 2018, 19:15 IST

The Champions League never fails to disappoint its fans, and this year, the matches were thrilling from day one itself and have set the expectations high for the second day as well.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich won their respective matches on day one of the League. Here is a team of the star performers of day one. The team is formed using a 4-3-3 formation and is as follows:

Goal-Keeper:

Szczesny of Juventus is the best goalkeeper of the day after his tremendous display of keeping skills against Frosinone.

Defenders:

Marcelo was consistent throughout the match, and was playinh his usual role as a fullback to create numerous chances for Real Madrid.

Sergio Ramos, another player from Madrid put himself in the XI after his powerful defense in the match against Roma.

Degenek of Belgrade and Atletico's Gimenez were also impressive in their respective matches and as a result are featured in this team.

Midfielders:

Modric displayed his class on day one of UCL 2018-19 and as a result, he ended up creating a lot of chances for the forwards.

Paul Pogba storms into this list after he single-handedly won the match for United after he scored two goals and one assist.

Fekir, the young player from Lyon, surprised everyone as he scored two goals against Machester City on day one.

Forwards:

Gareth Bale was one of the most impressive forwards of day one and makes it to the list of best players.

Icardi was at his best. He scored one goal, and it extremely difficult for the opposition's defenders to block him during the match.

Lionel Messi breaks into the XI as the third forward, as he had another record-breaking day on the field where he scored a hat-trick on day one. It was also his eighth overall hat trick in the history of UCL, so his selection has to be made without any second thoughts.