“Best day ever” “Back to being a serious club” - Manchester United fans react hilariously as another long-serving player leaves club

Manchester United fans seem delighted with the club’s announcement that Jesse Lingard will be leaving after more than two decades at the club.

Lingard became the second player the club has confirmed will be leaving at the end of June after Frenchman Paul Pogba.

Lingard, 29, joined West Ham United on loan in 2020-21, where he produced nine goals and four assists in only 16 appearances before returning to Old Trafford. The winger wanted to leave Manchester United in January, with the likes of West Ham and Newcastle United both linked with the player.

He started twice last season for the Red Devils and assisted twice. The player was reportedly unhappy with not being allowed to leave in January and has instead decided to leave on a free transfer. Manchester United made the announcement earlier today for the player who has appeared for them 232 times and also has 32 senior England appearances.

However, fans seem delighted with the announcement:

KAY @LoveNoTreesh @TenHagBalI @ManUtd @JesseLingard Had one good 6 months at United, he’s not a fucking legend @TenHagBalI @ManUtd @JesseLingard Had one good 6 months at United, he’s not a fucking legend

Should Manchester United fans be delighted with Jesse Lingard’s exit?

Jesse Lingard has never really threatened to fulfil the potential Manchester United coaches saw in him as a youngster. Capable of playing across a range of attacking positions, Lingard requires the utmost faith of his manager, something that he got at West Ham United from David Moyes and immediately excelled.

It is true that Lingard has more than enough quality to excel at a smaller EPL club and he didn’t get enough opportunities in recent seasons. After Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes, Lingard's gametime was severely cut down. The player should probably have been sold earlier, but the Old Trafford hierarchy decided to keep him in January after Mason Greenwood’s suspension.

There is little doubt that Manchester United need to sign new, younger and hungries players. At the same time, they also need to get rid of multiple stars who have simply failed to deliver consistently.

Manchester United @ManUtd



Thank you for your service, @PaulPogba



#MUFC Once a Red, always a RedThank you for your service, @PaulPogba Once a Red, always a Red 🔴Thank you for your service, @PaulPogba 👏#MUFC

While there might be non-football reasons behind Lingard’s downfall at Manchester United, it makes sense for both the player and the club to allow him to leave.

