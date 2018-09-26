Best FC Barcelona Formation

Now, this article will come as a surprise to many Cules out there. As in, which is the best-suited formation for FC Barcelona considering the factor that Ernesto Valverde wants to make use of the exploits of the attacking quartet of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho. FC Barcelona should go exactly with the formation that Real Madrid used in the 2nd half of the 2017-18 season. Yes, I'm exactly talking about the 4-1-2-1-2 formation with a Classic No. 10 at the apex of the midfield quartet. Since the departure of the Legendary La Masia Graduate Xavi Hernandez followed by his partner in crime and the Spanish Veteran who recently decided to hang up his boots as a professional footballer and currently plies his trade for Vissel Kobe in Japan who is Andres Iniesta, Messi has started to drop deep and collect the ball in the middle of the park and then find spaces behind the defence and picking up the pockets. Nevertheless, he is better than Isco who played the #10 role in Zidane's Real Madrid. He is better in all terms. He will play the role better than Isco.

The formation and the players would be :

Goalkeeper: Marc Andre Ter Stegen.

This guy has earned and cemented his place in the Barcelona's first team as well as in the list of Top 5 Goalkeepers in the world for a long time now. Delivering excellent performances week in week out and also staking a claim for future captainship. This guy is absolutely top class.

Right Back: Sergi Roberto.

An inspiration for all the youngsters out there who are hell-bent on earning only money and getting indulged in controversies. A perfect example of how to be patient and how successful one can be. Once again, a La Masia graduate and already a legend in the eyes of the Cules considering his achievements.

Right Center Back: Gerard Pique.

This guy needs no introduction. Everyone knows whom am I talking about. #PiqueforPresident.

Left Center Back: Samuel Umtiti.

A 23-year-old, recent World Cup Winner, taking the world by storm with his Club Rival and French compatriot Raphael Varane forming one of the best young defensive partnership on both club level as well as country level. Easily in the Top 10 Defenders in the World. This guy is fantastic.

Left Back: Jordi Alba.

One of the best left-backs in the world, Messi's new partner in crime on the other side of the flank after the sad departure of Dani Alves. Has an almost telepathic understanding with Messi as in when to make those daunting runs behind the defences for Messi's Over the defence passes. La Ferrari.

Central Defensive Midfielder : Sergio Busquets.

"If you watch the game, you don't see Busquets, but if you watch Busquets, you see the whole game." said by the Vicente Del Bosque. I'll just leave it there. It says it all. Best in the business bar none. Cool and Calm as you need.

Right Central Midfielder: Ivan Rakitic.

One of the best central midfielders currently, who perfectly fits in the definition of Box to box midfielder. Covering up for Defence and aiding the attacks as well. Immense Work Rate. A vital cog in the team.

Left Central Midfielder: Philippe Coutinho.

The only player capable to fill up the void left by Andres Iniesta. Sheer Dribbling, Cut-ins from the left wing and those out of the box curlers. Many more coming in.

Central Attacking Midfielder: Lionel Messi

King. #GOAT

Right Striker: Ousmane Dembele.

Picking up from where he left Signal Iduna Park. Slowly and steadily filling in for Neymar's boots and already started the season with a bang by finding the net in consecutive 5 matches with 2 being the winners for the team. #Dembouz.

Left Striker: Luis Suarez.

Has lost some pace, but on his day can make the defences question their role and give them a run for their money. Leo Messi's Best Friend. El Pistolero.

Subs : Cillesen, Lenglet, Semedo, Arturo Vidal, Arthur Melo, Malcolm, Denis.

