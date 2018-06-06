Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Best Footballer from Each Of The 6 Continents

With the World Cup less than a fortnight away, these are the best footballers from each of the six continents

Sagnik Monga
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2018, 12:30 IST
4.76K

Three of the best in the world.
Three of the best in the world.

FIFA World Cup 2018 is just around the corner. Less than two weeks away, billions of people will hog around their TV sets to support their favourite teams. Football is one such sport which has not left any continent behind and has garnered interest from fans all across the globe.

World Cup 2018 has 32 teams representing countries from all around the world. From big names like Spain and Brazil to underdogs like Egypt and Australia, no team would like to shy away and would give their all to lift the coveted title.

From Asia to Africa to the Americas, countries have been producing exceptional football talent over the years. While Europe and South America have maintained their dominance of delivering high-class performers, lately Africa and Asia have been catching up too. 

Let's take a look at the best footballers from each of the seven continents (excluding Antarctica of course).

#1 Oceania - Aaron Mooy (Australia)

Aaron Mooy
Aaron Mooy

The continent of Oceania isn't usually known for producing genuine football talent barring a few names. Only Australia and New Zealand have a handful of names to offer, one of whom is the number 13 for the Australian team - Aaron Mooy.

Mooy has successfully managed to carry forward Tim Cahill's legacy as the numero uno player of the team. While Cahill is still going strong at 38 years of age, Mooy seems to be the obvious pick of the bunch. Currently signed with Huddersfield in the Premier League, Aaron Mooy has a great range of passing and can decimate the opposition with his lethal long shot.

Page 1 of 6 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Argentina Football Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Greatest Footballers of All Time Football Top 5/Top 10
5 World Cup records both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 relatively unheard-of young stars...
RELATED STORY
2018 World Cup: 8 Oldest Footballers set to take part in...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 10 Footballers Who Will Probably Be...
RELATED STORY
6 players who stopped both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
All time greatest XI to have never won the World Cup
RELATED STORY
10 legends who have never won a major international trophy
RELATED STORY
#NoMatterWhat - 5 attacking players who changed the way...
RELATED STORY
5 bizarre pre-game superstitions practised by footballers
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018