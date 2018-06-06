Best Footballer from Each Of The 6 Continents

With the World Cup less than a fortnight away, these are the best footballers from each of the six continents

Sagnik Monga ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2018, 12:30 IST

Three of the best in the world.

FIFA World Cup 2018 is just around the corner. Less than two weeks away, billions of people will hog around their TV sets to support their favourite teams. Football is one such sport which has not left any continent behind and has garnered interest from fans all across the globe.

World Cup 2018 has 32 teams representing countries from all around the world. From big names like Spain and Brazil to underdogs like Egypt and Australia, no team would like to shy away and would give their all to lift the coveted title.

From Asia to Africa to the Americas, countries have been producing exceptional football talent over the years. While Europe and South America have maintained their dominance of delivering high-class performers, lately Africa and Asia have been catching up too.

Let's take a look at the best footballers from each of the seven continents (excluding Antarctica of course).

#1 Oceania - Aaron Mooy (Australia)

Aaron Mooy

The continent of Oceania isn't usually known for producing genuine football talent barring a few names. Only Australia and New Zealand have a handful of names to offer, one of whom is the number 13 for the Australian team - Aaron Mooy.

Mooy has successfully managed to carry forward Tim Cahill's legacy as the numero uno player of the team. While Cahill is still going strong at 38 years of age, Mooy seems to be the obvious pick of the bunch. Currently signed with Huddersfield in the Premier League, Aaron Mooy has a great range of passing and can decimate the opposition with his lethal long shot.