Top 5 forwards in world football right now

Jamy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.24K // 25 Jul 2018, 21:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar. Where do they rank?

There is no shortage of world-class striking options in football right now. With more and more emphasis on attacking football these days, the job of the attackers has become even more crucial. These players need to have the ability to play in a variety of positions ranging from the traditional centre-forward's role to attacking from the wide positions.

Gone are the days when poachers like Inzaghi used to be the first name on the team sheet. A typical forward these days not only needs to score a bucket load of goals but also has the responsibility to set them up for his teammates.

On that note, we take a look at the top 5 most lethal goal-scoring forwards entering into the new season:

Honourable mentions: Robert Lewandowski, Sergio Aguero, Romelu Lukaku, Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, Mauro Icardi, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe

#5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah won the Premier League Golden Boot last season

Mohamed Salah was definitely the best signing of the last season. He was consistent throughout the season and scored all sorts of goals ranging from tap-ins to long ranging beauties.

Salah adapted his game from a natural winger to that of a complete forward and became the focal point of the Liverpool's attacking line-up. He went on to break the club's scoring record for a debut season, scoring a record 32 goals in 36 league games.

He became the first player to win three Player of the month awards in the Premier League in the same season. His astonishing performances saw him receive a number of accolades at the end of the 2017–18 season, including the PFA Players' Player of the year award.

Salah also maintained his supreme form in the Champions league which paved the way for Liverpool to reach the finals of the Champions League. Liverpool fans will be hoping that Salah continues on his merry run.

1 / 5 NEXT