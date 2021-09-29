Ranking the 5 best Manchester United players of the Sir Alex Ferguson era

Manchester United is one of the most revered sides in the history of football. Though the team's current state is far from what the Red Devils were back in the day, the team is building itself around from scratch.

What left one of the most formidable sides, not just of England but the whole of Europe, in shambles? The answer is simple - Alex Ferguson's departure. The Scottish manager took a struggling Manchester United under his wing in 1986 and continued to lead them until 2013.

The 27-year spell under Ferguson is considered Manchester United's best period in their entire history. After an initial struggle, Sir Alex began leading the Red Devils to winning ways. It all started in 1992 when United brought back-to-back Premier League titles home.

Soon, a treble followed (1998-1999). After that, there was no looking back for Manchester United. Trophies and titles kept flowing to Old Trafford and Alex Ferguson created one of the strongest sides in the history of the sport.

The Scottish gaffer enjoyed one of his best years after Glazer ownership (2008-2013). He helped Manchester United secure 15 trophies in that era. Ferguson retired as one of the most decorated managers ever.

On the same note, let us take a look at

5 best Manchester United players of the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Note: It is a very difficult task to pick the five best players who have played under Sir Alex as the Scottish manager has coached far too many great talents in his 27-year stay at Old Trafford. Do share your opinion in the comments section.

#5 Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick was one of the fewest go-to players possessed by Fergie

Many would not expect the former Manchester United and England midfield to be making it to the top five list but Alex Ferguson himself might not agree to that.

Michael Carrick was one of the few go-to players possessed by the Scottish gaffer. While Fergie could boast multiple options in almost all positions, there was none like Michael Carrick within the squad.

Barcelona's legendary duo Guardiola and Xavi once lauded Carrick as the best holding midfielder they have ever seen. In a career spanning 12 years, the former Manchester United captain stacked countless trophies in his cabinet and remains one of the best players in the club's history.

Premier League @premierleague Michael Carrick's Premier League record with Man Utd:



291 appearances

21 assists

17 goals

5 titles Michael Carrick's Premier League record with Man Utd:



291 appearances

21 assists

17 goals

5 titles https://t.co/fWcJfQE6ka

#4 Paul Scholes

Scholes, alongside Alex Ferguson, won a total of 25 trophies

The epitome of 'one club player', Paul Scholes donned the famous red kit for over 720 matches across all competitions. The brilliant midfielder is widely considered one of the best players of his era, not just within Manchester United but the whole world.

Scholes, alongside Alex Ferguson, won a total of 25 trophies. The duo were deemed perfect for each other. They both left Manchester United together in 2013. The Englishman had earlier announced his retirement in 2011. However, he expressed his desire to re-join the club after a few months.

Scholes was welcomed by Sir Alex Ferguson as they spent another season at Old Trafford.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet On this day, 27-years ago, Paul Scholes made his Manchester United debut:



◉ 718 games

◉ 155 goals



Premier League: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Champions League: 🏆🏆

FA Cup: 🏆🏆🏆🏆

League Cup: 🏆🏆🏆

Club World Cup: 🏆 On this day, 27-years ago, Paul Scholes made his Manchester United debut:



◉ 718 games

◉ 155 goals



Premier League: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Champions League: 🏆🏆

FA Cup: 🏆🏆🏆🏆

League Cup: 🏆🏆🏆

Club World Cup: 🏆 https://t.co/AmxYAJOy10

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh