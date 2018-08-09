Premier League 2018-19: Best opening weekend fixture from each of the last 5 seasons

Arsenal v Leicester City - Premier League

The world’s richest and most exciting football league kicks off this Friday when Manchester United plays host to Leicester City at the Theatre of Dreams. The opening weekend provides clubs the opportunity to get off on the right foot and kick-off their campaign towards the title in style.

With a chunk of money spent on transfers this summer, opening matches give new players their first opportunity to endear themselves to supporters. With so many variables having changed since the last Premier League game played, one can never be sure how a team will manage.

This uncertainty among players, coaches, and fans can make for some truly legendary opening matches. Here are the craziest opening weekend matches of the last 5 seasons that are indicative of what we’ll see on our TV screen this weekend.

#1 Arsenal 4-3 Leicester (2017/18)

The league picked right when they paired Arsenal and Leicester together to open the EPL season. With the day to themselves, eyes around the world sat down to welcome in the new season. A brilliant header by new arrival Lacazette put Arsenal ahead at home just two minutes into their opening match.

However, the celebrations were cut short when Okazaki netted a characteristic goal just three minutes later. Channelling their former title-winning form, Leicester then went 2-1 up when Vardy joined the goal scoring party. Just 29 minutes into the season and Arsenal fans were already doubting their titles chances. Welbeck restored tranquillity when he pulled one back before the half to tie it at 2 apiece.

However, the second half saw another early goal from Vardy. Arsenal fans were already considering heading towards the exits when Ramsey curved one to the back post with the outside of his right foot. That little bit of quality lifted The Emirates and galvanized the team to get a winner off the head of Giroud just two minutes later.

