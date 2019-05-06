Best Players in the Premier League: Top 5 Left-backs this season

Andy Robertson has been fantastic for Liverpool this season, but is he the best in the League?

With the Premier League heading towards an epic conclusion, teams are gearing up for one last push to attain their season targets. The title challenge is going to the wire as either of Liverpool and City could still win the league. As we reach the end of an entertaining season, the focus shifts to the players and their performances.

In a season where attacking players have taken the accolades, there have been some fantastic full backs who have been stellar for their teams. They have been efficient in their defensive responsibilities while also complementing their team in attack.

As such, Sportskeeda has drawn up a list of the top 5 left backs this season in the Premier League. All of these 5 men have been brilliant this season, but who have been the best of them all? Read on to find out.

#5 Jose Holebas (Greece, Watford)

Holebas has a tackle success rate of 59 per cent

The Watford left back has been in sensational form this season and has been one of their best players so far. Holebas is a flying full back who loves to go forward and also has an eye for the goal. However, he is solid at the back and has also received rave reviews for his defensive contributions.

Holebas is a strong tackler who likes defending, he has achieved a tackle success rate of 59% in the Premier League. The Greece International is averaging 2.5 tackles per game, however, he does have a tendency to give away fouls.

Holebas has averaged 1.3 fouls per game in the Premier League this season and it is a side of his game that he could look to improve. Considering that he is already 34, Holebas is quite fast too and is full of running. And he has been fantastic for his club in the final third as well.

The Greece International already has 3 goals and 6 assists to his name this season and has been a threat going forward. He has attempted 197 crosses and 42 accurate long balls in the Premier League. Holebas is integral to the way Watford play and this season, he has been one of the best left backs of the league.

