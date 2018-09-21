Best possible Manchester United XI to face Wolves

Manchester United

Manchester United coasted to a 3-0 victory over Young Boys on Wednesday night in their first Champions League match this year. It was also the first time that they scored three goals in a match this season and all credit went to midfield maestro Paul Pogba for scoring two goals and providing an assist to Anthony Martial's late third.

As United get ready to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday at Old Trafford, we take a look at the best possible starting line-up for the Red Devils.

They will most likely line up in a 4-3-2-1 formation.

GOALKEEPER:

David de Gea

David de Gea

It goes without saying that David de Gea will take the spot between the goalposts on Saturday for United. He has shown time and again that he is possibly the best goalkeeper in the world right now. De Gea showed his class in the dying minutes of the game against Young Boys in Bern too.

DEFENDERS:

Luke Shaw (Left Back)

Luke Shaw

Jose Mourinho must be very happy to have Luke Shaw back in the team. Shaw has had a brilliant start to the season and Mourinho surely deserves all the credit for that. The former Southampton star can make fast and spontaneous runs on the left-hand side and defend with authority too.

Chris Smalling (Centre Back)

Chris Smalling

Mourinho started with Smalling against Young Boys and should do the same against Wolves on Saturday. He has had a good time lately and has looked the best among all Manchester United centre-halves. Smalling is technically sound and has an eye for goal too.

Eric Bailly (Centre Back)

Eric Bailly

United started with Victor Lindelof against Young Boys in Bern and perhaps the time has come to give the Swede a rest and bring Eric Bailly back to the fold. Bailly, an Ivory Coast national, can form a partnership with Smalling at the heart of the defence.

Antonio Valencia (Right Back)

Antonio Valencia

As impressive as Diogo Dalot’s performance was against Young Boys on Wednesday, the Portuguese still needs some grooming to compete in the Premier League. Antonio Valencia should take his place at right-back and perhaps Dalot can be kept on the bench and brought on for the final few minutes to give him a taste of what Premier League football is like.

