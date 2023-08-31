Best possible starting XI for Arsenal this season (2023-24)

Arsenal were pretty much the surprise package of the 2022-23 Premier League season. The Gunners spent 248 days at the top of the table before eventually bottling their lead and letting Manchester City pip them to the league title.

But despite their misfortunes in the home straight of the campaign, Arsenal managed to impress fans and pundits alike. They played dynamic football and looked capable of taking the game to the finest teams on the continent.

Arsenal recruited well this summer and look stronger than they did last term. With some top players joining the club over the last few months, what changes do Mikel Arteta make in his lineup? Without further ado, let's take a look at the best possible starting XI for Arsenal this season.

Arsenal Goalkeeper - Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal FC v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Aaron Ramsdale was one of Arsenal's most impressive players last season. He has established himself as a regular in the starting XI over the past couple of campaigns. The Gunners have roped in David Raya from Brentford on a loan deal with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Raya is a very good goalkeeper and should keep Ramsdale on his toes. But for now, the Englishman should continue to be Arsenal's numero uno.

Right-back - Ben White

Arsenal signed the dynamic Ajax defender Jurrien Timber this summer transfer window. He is widely viewed as one of the most promising young defenders in Europe. Timber can play anywhere across the backline and has extensively played at right-back during his time at Ajax.

However, Timber has been ruled out for the majority of the season after rupturing his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest. Due to that reason, Ben White should reprise his role at right-back this term.

Centre-back - William Saliba

Arsenal FC v Fulham FC - Premier League

William Saliba should be one of the first names on Arsenal's teamsheet this season. The Frenchman was immense for the Gunners last term and his absence towards the end of the campaign due to a back injury played a role in Arsenal's capitulation.

Centre-back - Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel Magalhaes started every single one of Arsenal's Premier League matches last season. In fact, he missed just nine minutes of Arsenal's 2022-23 Premier League campaign. He struck up a wonderful partnership with William Saliba but the Brazil international is yet to start a game for Arteta's side this term.

Ben White has taken his place at centre-back for now and it remains to be seen what the future holds for Gabriel at Arsenal.

Left-back - Oleksandr Zinchenko

Britain Soccer Premier League

Oleksandr Zinchenko joined Arsenal from Manchester City last summer. He had a great 2022-23 season and was one of the Gunners' main creative outlets. His technical proficiency and game intelligence helped Arsenal play some fluid football and we're expecting to see more of the same from the Ukraine international.

Central midfielder - Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey was one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League in the 2022-23 season. He should continue to play anchorman whilst letting Declan Rice have the freedom to express himself a little bit more in midfield.

Central midfielder - Declan Rice

Arsenal FC v Fulham FC - Premier League

Arsenal made Declan Rice their most expensive signing of all time this summer when they roped him in from West Ham United for €116.6 million. Rice is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and is an excellent addition to Arsenal's midfield.

Attacking midfielder - Martin Odegaard

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is a talismanic midfielder. He did an exceptional job for the Gunners last term, scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists in 37 Premier League appearances.

Odegaard is one of the most creative midfielders in the league. His close control, vision and passing range will once again be crucial to Arsenal's chances of mounting a title challenge.

Left-winger - Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal FC v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Gabriel Martinelli took his game to new heights over the course of the 2022-23 season. Mikel Arteta will hope that he kicks on in similar fashion and continues to run riot down the left flank for Arsenal.

He scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 36 Premier League matches in the 2022-23 season. Martinelli's dribbling skills, crossing and ability to find the back of the net on a regular basis will be key to the Gunners' attacking play this season.

Centre-forward - Gabriel Jesus

After enjoying an excellent start to life at the Emirates, Gabriel Jesus picked up a knee injury that saw him miss 17 games across all competitions. The Brazilian striker scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 26 Premier League appearances in the 2022-23 season.

Jesus' dynamic centre-forward play has proven to be a great fit for Arteta's brand of fluid attacking football.

Right-winger - Bukayo Saka

APTOPIX Britain Soccer Premier League

Bukayo Saka is Arsenal's most potent weapon in attack. The English winger is already one of the best in the world and is capable of scoring plenty of goals as well as creating lots of chances for his teammates. Saka scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 38 Premier League matches last season.