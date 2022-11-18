Best possible starting XI for France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Reigning world champions France will be in action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup bereft of a number of star players. The European giants have had to contend with a number of key injuries ahead of defending the crown they won in Russia four years ago.

France coach Didier Deschamps will be looking to help his side break the unwanted record of world champions in recent years. The champions of the 1998, 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions of the FIFA World Cup were all knocked out at the group stage of their title defense.

Bearing this in mind, Les Bleus will be extra careful as they look to defend their FIFA World Cup title in Qatar.

Deschamps will select the best available players to ensure his team goes deep into the tournament. Without further ado, here is the best starting XI France can put out at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Goalkeeper - Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris has been shaky for Tottenham Hotspur this season, but is France's first-choice option in goal

As he has been for the last decade, Hugo Lloris remains the best French goalkeeper in the world. The national team captain is one of the most experienced goalkeepers at the FIFA World Cup.

Lloris captained France to World Cup glory in 2018 and will be looking to join an exclusive group of captains to win the tournament twice. The 35-year-old will have a key role to play in Qatar, with his experience and quality sure to come in handy.

Right-Back - Benjamin Pavard

Benjamin Pavard set the stage alight with his strike against Argentina in Russia four years ago

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia was a major turning point in Benjamin Pavard's career. The hitherto little-known French defender had a brilliant tournament and has been a regular with the team ever since.

Pavard played a key role for Les Bleus in their triumph four years ago and looks set to be a starter for them in Qatar as well. The Bayern Munich star has already made 46 appearances for the national team since making his debut in 2017.

Centre-Back - William Saliba

William Saliba has been stupendous for Arsenal this season

Arsenal starlet William Saliba broke into the French squad last season. His loan spell at Olympique Marseille saw him be named Ligue 1's Young Player of the Year.

The 21-year-old defender has followed up with quality performances since returning to his parent club Arsenal this season. Thanks to his superb displays, the Gunners currently sit atop the Premier League table.

Saliba has been one of the best defenders in Europe this season and is deserving of his spot in the FIFA World Cup squad. With Presnel Kimpembe ruled out through injury, the youngster looks set to start for Les Bleus in Qatar.

Centre-Back - Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane was key to France's triumph in Russia

After limping off in tears while playing for Manchester United against Chelsea in October, Raphael Varane has been passed fit for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 29-year-old is France's best defender and would have been sorely missed.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Raphael Varane present in first team training ahead of World Cup opener. Raphael Varane present in first team training ahead of World Cup opener. @LaurensJulien 🚨🇫🇷 Raphael Varane present in first team training ahead of World Cup opener. @LaurensJulien ✅ https://t.co/9axGhIayeT

Varane was a key player for Les Bleus as they won the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The experienced centre-back has been a regular with the national team since 2013 and has made 87 appearances for Deschamps' men so far.

Left-Back - Theo Hernandez

Theo Hernandez has grown leaps and bounds during his time with AC Milan

AC Milan star Theo Hernandez has emerged as one of Europe's best left-backs in recent years. A product of the Real Madrid youth system, Hernandez has become France's first-choice left-back and should start in Qatar.

The 25-year-old is blessed with athleticism and technical quality, and is productive at both ends of the pitch. Hernandez only recently became a regular for Les Bleus and has played seven times for his country.

He helped them win the UEFA Nations League title in 2021, and will be at his first FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Central Midfield - Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni will have a big role to play due to the high-profile absentees in France's midfield

Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni completed a big-money switch to Real Madrid over the summer and has been thrown in the deep end. The young midfielder has, however, managed to perform impressively for Los Blancos and has been one of their standout performers.

With Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante missing through injury, Tchouameni is the best option for Deschamps in midfield at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 22-year-old looks set to play a key role for Les Bleus in Qatar and is primed to add to his 14 international caps.

Central Midfield - Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot has hit some form for Juventus heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Adrien Rabiot will be his country's most experienced midfielder at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Juventus star will be the older head in the middle of the park with regulars Pogba and Kante ruled out.

Rabiot missed out on the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Four years later, the 27-year-old will compete in the showpiece event on the back of the best start to a season of his career at club level.

Consequently, Rabiot is set to be a key player for Les Bleus in Qatar.

Right-Wing - Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele has been a man on a mission since the start of the calendar year

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele is one of the world's most exciting wingers. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a blistering start to the 2022-23 club season and has avoided injuries thus far. In 20 appearances across competitions for Barcelona, he has five goals and seven assists.

Dembele will likely be a very important player for Les Bleus at the FIFA World Cup. He will be in his second edition of the Mundial after featuring sparingly in Russia in 2018. The fleet-footed forward has 28 appearances for his country so far.

Left-Wing - Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is expected to spearhead France's attack once again

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG0 forward Kylian Mbappe was the breakout star of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The 23-year-old has seen his career grow in leaps and bounds since then and has become one of the world's best players.

Mbappe will play an important role for his country at this year's Mundial. The PSG superstar will be playing in his second World Cup for Les Bleus. After his exploits in Russia in 2018, the forward will be expected to light up the tournament once again as France look for a title repeat.

Second Striker - Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann has always played well for France despite struggling for his club sides in recent times

Despite his faltering form at club level, Antoine Griezmann is a nailed-on starter for his country and will surely play in Qatar. The Atletico Madrid star is one of Deschamps' most trusted lieutenants.

Griezmann was one of Les Bleus' star performers in Russia in 2018. The experienced forward has made 110 appearances for his country and has 42 goals. He has played in the last two editions of the FIFA World Cup and was vital in their run to the UEFA Euro 2016 final as well.

Striker - Karim Benzema

Reigning Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema looks set to light up the FIFA World Cup

Since returning from his international exile, Karim Benzema has enjoyed great success in his career. The Ballon d'Or holder will look to crown a successful year that saw him win La Liga and the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid by lifting the FIFA World Cup.

Benzema last featured in the FIFA World Cup for France in 2014. The 34-year-old Real Madrid striker was absent when his country won the tournament in Russia. He helped them win the UEFA Nations League in 2021 after his return to the side and has proved his indispensability to Didier Deschamps.

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes