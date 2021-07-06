Best possible starting XI for Italy against Spain | UEFA Euro 2020 semi-final 

UEFA Euro 2020 has reached the semi-final stage and things are getting really exciting. Over the last couple of weeks, football fans have witnessed some crazy games and there is much more to come.

While all four remaining teams have a clear shot at European glory, but one clearly stands out. Italy are the only team to have won all their matches so far at UEFA Euro 2020 and are on a historic unbeaten streak under Roberto Mancini at the moment.

Following their amazing win over Belgium in the quarter-finals, the Azzurri will face Spain at the Wembley Stadium in the first semi-final of UEFA EURO 2020. Italy has only beaten Spain twice in their last 14 meetings in all competitions but they go in as favorites against an unpredictable Spanish side.

La Roja is the top-scoring team at UEFA EURO 2020 but they haven't been at their very best. Luis Enrique's side needed extra-time to defeat Croatia and penalties to overcome Switzerland, meaning fatigue could come into play for Spain in this all-important clash.

Keeping all that in mind, let us take a look at the best possible starting XI for Italy against Spain.

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Donnarumma in action for Italy - UEFA Euro 2020: Quarter-final.

It has been an amazing Euro campaign for the young Gianluigi Donnarumma. With three clean sheets in three games in the group stages and massive performances against Austria and Belgium, the 22-year-old has been one of the best players in the tournament.

Donnarumma's start as the second-youngest goalkeeper in Italian football history is known to all and he has grown into one of the best goalkeepers in the game right now. His imposing physical size, shot-stopping ability, and positional awareness make him very tough to beat. If Italy are to go all the way this summer, Donnarumma will have a big part to play.

Defenders: Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson

Italy's solid defense is a big reason for their success at UEFA EURO 2020

We assume the right-back position for Italy in this game will be occupied by Giovanni Di Lorenzo. Concrete news about Florenzi's injury status is yet to surface, but there are rumors of him being fit for the clash. A Euro semi-final is a significant clash and Mancini might not want to bench Di Lorenzo, who has been playing some good football in the absence of Florenzi.

Playing as a right-sided centre-back, we have Leonardo Bonucci. The 34-year-old is one of the most experienced Italian footballers around. He is known for his technique, passing range, and ability to launch an attack from the back with long passes. Bonucci is not only a solid defender but also a leader of the pack.

Giorgio Chiellini joins Bonucci to form a solid and experienced centre-back pair. With over 215 international caps between them, they form one of the most respected duos in the football world. Chiellini missed Italy's Group A clash against Wales and their last-16 tie against Austria due to a thigh injury but was back for the Belgium game and performed like a one-man wall.

Spinazzola suffered an injury during the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-finals

There will be one forced change in that Italian back-line. Leonardo Spinazzola suffered a tournament-ending Achilles injury and was in tears as he was being stretched off during the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final. Chelsea full-back and Champions League winner Emerson Palmieri is poised to replace him. While this was a significant blow to Italy's chances, Emerson is a talented defender and Italy have a back-up for their game against Spain.

Edited by S Chowdhury