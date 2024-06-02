Best Real Madrid XI for 2024-25 season as Kylian Mbappe set to join the La Liga giants

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is close to finalizing his move to Real Madrid. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that an official announcement from the Spanish giants would come next week.

Los Blancos just won their record 15th Champions League with a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund. The addition of the superstar Frenchman could mean further domination both domestically and on the continental stage for the side.

Here is how they could line up next season:

GK: Thibaut Courtois

Although Real Madrid did not really miss Courtois who was out for most of the season with Andriy Lunin performing admirably, the Belgian showed his class in the finals against Dortmund. Even though he is 32 years old, he remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

RB: Dani Carvajal

Carvajal remains one of the most reliable players for Carlo Ancelotti. The defender bagged the opener in the Champions League final and is a consistent performer.

CB: Antonio Rudiger

Since joining the side on a free transfer from Chelsea two years ago, the German has grown into one of their most important defenders. His speed and stability at the back along with his comfort on the ball are key attributes.

CB: Eder Militao

Militao is yet another player who missed a huge portion of the season but is still a vital cog in the Los Blancos' defence. Despite links to Lille's starlet Leny Yoro, Militao could form the main partnership with Rudiger next season.

LB: Ferland Mendy

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies but Ferland Mendy has put in some solid performances this season. If the Frenchman can find regular fitness he could be a key part of the side for the 2024-25 season.

CM: Aurelien Tchouameni

Since being signed for reported €80 million in the summer of 2022, the Frenchman has been a solid player for the side. He has also displayed versatility by being deployed at centre-back when needed, showing his quality.

CM: Eduardo Camavinga

Even with Toni Kroos' imminent departure and Luka Modric out of contract, Los Blancos have multiple options including Camavinga in midfield. The industrious Frenchman is just 21 years old but has already developed into a valuable player.

CM: Jude Bellingham

While Mbappe's arrival could mean a reduced attacking role for Bellingham, he is still a player with game-changing ability. He hit the ground running for Real Madrid this season with close to 36 goal contributions in 42 games.

LW: Vinicius Jr

The Brazilian solidified himself as one of the world's best attackers with a goal in the UCL finals. He could emerge as the winner of the Ballon d'Or for 2024.

RW: Rodrygo

Despite rumors of a move elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano insisted that Rodrygo would remain at the club. He was Carlo Ancelotti's most-used attacker this season, making over 50 appearances across all competitions.

ST: Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe joins an already-loaded Real Madrid side, adding more firepower to form what could be an attacking trio reminiscent of the one they had with Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.