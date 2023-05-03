“Best in the world”, “Blessed to have someone like him” – Liverpool fans celebrate display from 30-year-old star in 1-0 win against Fulham

Liverpool fans have been singing the praises of their goalkeeper, Alisson, following his outstanding display against Fulham on Wednesday, May 3. His crucial saves ensured a clean sheet for the Reds, helping them secure a narrow 1-0 win and all three points.

The 30-year-old shot-stopper made three vital saves against Fulham, all three from shots which were taken from inside the box. If not for Alisson's heroics between the posts, the outcome could have been quite different for Liverpool. In addition to his remarkable saves, his exceptional passing contributed to his team's ball possession and overall performance.

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to hail the Brazil international for his remarkable performance, praising him with tweets like these:

Samuel @SamueILFC One of Alisson's best saves there. We owe a lot to him for this season.

Scouser Chris @ScouserChrisLFC Alisson Becker appreciation tweet. 🧤



Scouser Chris @ScouserChrisLFC Alisson Becker appreciation tweet. 🧤

The best keeper we've ever had.

The Anfield Wrap @TheAnfieldWrap Honestly where would we be without Alisson Becker

The Anfield Buzz @TheAnfieldBuzz What a save this was from Alisson by the way.



The Anfield Buzz @TheAnfieldBuzz What a save this was from Alisson by the way.

Undoubtedly the best in the world. Liverpool are blessed to have someone like him who makes such important saves almost every single match.

julia @juliabuzniak Liverpool if we didn't have Alisson

Jonathan Morley 🇮🇪 @jonmorleylfc ALISSON BECKER I LOVE YOU.

With five wins in their last five matches, the Reds are making a late charge for a top-four finish. Alisson's form will be crucial if the team is to secure Champions League qualification for next season, which seems unlikely at the moment.

Liverpool 1-0 Fulham: Mohamed Salah secures the win for the Reds

In a nail-biting encounter, Mohamed Salah's 39th minute penalty secured a crucial 1-0 victory for Liverpool against Fulham at Anfield. The win elevated Liverpool to 59 points, still four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have two games in hand. Meanwhile, Fulham sit comfortably in 10th place with 45 points but have lost five of their last seven matches in the league.

Fulham's Carlos Vinicius tested Alisson Becker with a powerful shot in the 14th minute, forcing him to concede a corner. However, a lapse in judgment on the other end from centre-back Issa Diop led to the game's turning point in the 39th minute.

Diop's indecisiveness allowed Darwin Nunez to snatch the ball, only for the defender to bring him down in a desperate attempt to recover. The referee did not hesitate to award the penalty.

Salah took responsibility and confidently fired the penalty straight down the middle, continuing his remarkable run of scoring in home games to eight consecutive matches. The Egyptian's goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Fulham fought hard to get back in the game, with Vinicius almost finding the equalizer in the 77th minute. However, Alisson parried the striker's close-range shot with a firm right hand to maintain his clean sheet. Liverpool held on to secure their fifth consecutive Premier League win, keeping their Champions League dreams alive for another week.

