"Best in the world”, “Deserved it” - Arsenal fans react as 28-year-old star wins award after 3-0 win vs Bournemouth

Arsenal fans have heaped praise on goalkeeper David Raya after he clinched the prestigious 2023-24 Premier League Golden Glove trophy.

The Gunners' 3-0 victory against Bournemouth at the Emirates meant that Raya (28) now has a combined total of 15 clean sheets in the league this season.

Raya's closet rival for the award is Everton's Jordan Pickford, who has 12 clean sheets to his name. However, with the Toffees having two games left to play this season, it is impossible for him to catch Raya.

Expand Tweet

Following the announcement of Raya's Golden Glove victory, fans of the North London club have taken to their social media handles (X) to express their delight in the Spaniard's recent achievement.

One fan tweeted via his X handle (formerly Twitter), he said:

"Best in the world".

Another fan said:

"Good lad, deserved it."

Another Gunners fan said:

"On top of the world! Congrats David!"

Another fan said:

"Fantastic! We go for the trophy!"

Below are some other reactions from fans following Raya's Golden Glove victory.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Raya joined Arsenal earlier this season on loan from Brentford. The Spaniard has since gone on to be an integral part of Mikel Arteta's side, which currently boasts of the best defensive record in the league this season.

Arsenal plans remain clear on Golden Glove winner David Raya

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed in a recent update via his official X handle that the Gunners are fully committed to making Raya's signing permanent.

The 28-year-old Spanish international was among a couple of players brought in by the club last summer; however, he was signed on a one-year loan from PL club Brentford.

Fabrizio revealed that both Arsenal and Brentford have a verbal agreement to make Raya's transfer permanent this summer for a fee in the region of £27 million.

Expand Tweet

Raya has enjoyed an impeccable 2023-24 football campaign with the Gunners, and it will be only sensible for the north London club to sign him on a permanent deal.