Lionel Messi (right) is the all-time top-scorer in La Liga history.

The Spanish La Liga has been a keenly contested competition this season. Old foes Real Madrid and Barcelona once again wrestling for the domestic crown, has made most of the headlines.

However, the league has also witnessed several stars stand out for brilliant individual campaigns. While some players have excelled at the bigger clubs, a few others have shone for the supposedly 'lesser' clubs in the league.

Similar to the best XI compiled for the Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1 this season, let us take a look at the best XI of the Spanish Primera Liga in 2019-20. The said team consists of one goalkeeper, four defenders, four midfielders, and two attackers.

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois is back to his best.

The ex-Chelsea star arrived in the La Liga at the most inopportune moment, as he failed to make a mark in Real Madrid's underwhelming 2018-19 season.

However, Courtois has rediscovered his form this season. He is currently tied with Getafe's David Soria (12) for the most Liga clean sheets in 2019-20. The Belgian has had an important role to play in Madrid's uncharacteristically stoic defence this season.

Defence

Left-back: Sergio Reguilon (Sevilla)

Serge Reguilon has had a delightful loan spell with Sevilla so far.

Serge Reguilon is delivering on the promise of last season at Sevilla. He raised eyebrows in 2018-19, with an incredible burst of energy and willingness, keeping Marcelo out of the Real Madrid XI.

Now, Reguilon is honing his skills with Nervionenses, and has also been one of their better players going forward. He is mobile and creative on the ball. Reguilon has chipped in with four assists so far, the most by a left-back in La Liga this season, while his eye for pinpoint passes has yielded an excellent 80% success.

Centre-back: Rafael Varane (Real Madrid)

Rafael Varane has helped Real Madrid maintain a solid defensive record.

Criminally underrated, Rafael Varane never gets raved about as much as his talent and performances beckon.

Reliable, strong, and vigilant, Varane has been a force to reckon with in the Real Madrid defence. He averages four clearances per game, while his accurate distribution skills can be accentuated from his 87% pass success rate. The French star's aerial prowess has been on show all season, and his penchant for venturing into the attacking third has resulted in two goals for the team.

Centre-back: Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao)

Inigo Martinez has become a vital cog at the heart of Bilbao's defence.

Inigo Martinez rubbed several Real Sociedad fans the wrong way when he switched to Basque country rivals Athletic Bilbao two years ago. But Martinez has undoubtedly won over his new fans.

He quickly took to his new surroundings and has been the most consistent performer in an erratic side this term. The 28-year old averages 4.3 clearances this term, and is impeccably strong in the air, winning four aerial duels per match.

Right-back: Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid)

Daniel Carvajal is arguably the most creative right-back in La Liga right now.

Real Madrid's season has been more about their uncharacteristic defensive prowess. Daniel Carvajal has played an essential role in the same. He is the highest-rated defender by WhoScored, and statistics perfectly back him up.

The Spaniard has laid the most assists (5) by a right-back in the league in 2019-20, averages 86.5% pass success, and has also won the 'Man of the Match' award thrice already. After a relatively poor last season, Carvajal has found his rhythm again to become one of the best all-round performers in La Liga.

Midfield

Defensive midfielder: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Casemiro is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

Casemiro is back to being Real Madrid's battering ram. He has broken down opposition attacks with great physicality and quality tackles this season.

The Brazilian star is a leader in all of his side's defensive statistics, as mentioned in the tweet below, earning him the moniker 'terminator.' Besides, he's had a hand in four goals, and assists in all competitions. Only Karim Benzema, Rodrygo, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos have more.

Left Winger: Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona)

Lionel Messi is carrying the weight of an entire squad.

Once again, Lionel Messi has found himself fighting a lone battle at Barcelona. With Antoine Griezmann struggling for consistency, and Luis Suarez succumbing to injuries, Messi has had his task cut out.

Yet, the diminutive Argentinian currently is the top goalscorer (19) in the Liga by a mile, leads the assists column (12), and also has been awarded with the most 'Man of the Match' awards (13) than any other player in the Spanish top-flight.

In what has been a disappointing season, with internal conflict among the board members decimating the team further, Messi has proved to be the only bright spot for the fans.

Attacking Midfielder: Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal has led Sociedad's revival.

Mikel Oyarzabal rejected an offer from Athletic Bilbao in the summer to swear allegiance with his boyhood club and then commemorated his contract extension to play an instrumental part in Real Sociedad's fairytale campaign this season.

The Spaniard has netted eight times and assisted another six goals, to keep his team remain in contention for a place in the Champions League next season. Oyarzabal has also guided La Real to their maiden Copa Del Rey final in 31 years, as the skipper has indeed led his team from the front.

Right Winger: Fabian Orellana (SD Eibar)

Eibar's unsung hero: Fabian Orellana.

Fabian Orellana's heroics have gone almost unnoticed this season. He is 34, and is plying his trade with an Eibar side scrambling to survive the drop, and yet enjoying some of his most productive days.

The Chilean accounts for almost 48% of the Armaginak's total returns, and has already surpassed his goal tally from last season. If Eibar do eventually retain their top-flight status, that would be in no small measure to the ex-Celta Vigo star.

Attackers

Striker: Luis Suarez (FC Barcelona)

Luiz Suarez had a stellar campaign before his knee surgery.

Before the knee surgery curtailed his season, Luis Suarez was on another routine run in the league. He struck 11 times in 17 appearances, including an outrageous back-heeled goal against Real Mallorca.

Sometime later, he started backing his goals with assists too. Suarez appeared to have hit his peak, and that's when the old phantom of injuries reared up for him again. The Uruguayan has been ruled out for almost the remainder of the campaign, but the suspension of games indeed came as a boon for the star.

Striker: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema has played a starring role for Real Madrid once again.

Many doubted Karim Benzema's ability to lead the line for Real Madrid in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era. But the Frenchman has silenced his critics with aplomb.

After netting 21 times in the La Liga last season (30 in all competitions), he has bagged another 14 goals to go with his six assists in 2019-20, to step up to the plate once again.