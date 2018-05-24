FIFA World Cup 2018: Best XI of players making their world cup debut

A team made of the best players who'll be making their world cup debut this summer.

Sameer Shekhawat ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 03:46 IST

Russia will be hosting its first FIFA World Cup.

Remember how you felt when you took the stage for the first time. Your mind was a busy place, full of anxiety, nervousness, excitement and much more. Imagine this stage, and expand its manifolds. What you get is a footballer's first world cup experience.

For a professional footballer, there is no stage grander than the FIFA World Cup. With millions watching you worldwide, one good performance can turn you into a pop-culture icon. The experience could be intimidating and breathtaking at the same time.

In the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2018, there will be loads of players making their competition debut.

For some, it might be happening a little too quick, for others, it could be their last opportunity.

Today, we present the strongest team of footballers who are set to make their debut this world cup.

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Germany)

Ter Stegen will be German's No.1 in Neuer's absence.

The choice for this spot was between Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and David De Gea. But the latter had been part of Spain's 2014 FIFA World Cup squad, although not playing a single minute. As a result, the German got the nod.

From an erratic youngster to one of Europe's very best, Ter Stegen has come a long way. The 26-year old enjoyed an incredible 2017-18 season with Barcelona, completing the domestic double. 2017 Confederations Cup saw him prove his worth for the national side as well.

With uncertainty lying over Manuel Neuer's fitness, Ter Stegen happens to be the perfect man to fill his shoes.