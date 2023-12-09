Betis 1-1 Real Madrid: Los Blancos' Player Ratings as Jude Bellingham's goal canceled out late on | La Liga 2023-24

Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday, December 9.

Los Blancos entered this game on the back of five straight wins across competitions. Their last outing was a 2-0 win over Granada as they maintained their position at the top of of the league.

Carlo Ancelotti fielded a strong lineup for this game as he looked to extend his team's winning run.

Real Madrid made a good start to the game and kept the ball for 66% of the first period. With that possession, they attempted eight shots but just one of those was on target. Real Betis, on the other hand, attempted seven shots with three on target despite having the ball for limited spells of time.

Neither side managed to create clear-cut chances in the first half as the teams were deadlocked at 0-0 at the interval.

Jude Bellingham gave Real Madrid the ideal start to the second period as he netted in the 53rd minute to give them a 1-0 lead. However, the result was far from achieved as that would be Los Blancos' only shot on target in the second half, allowing Real Betis to harbor hopes of securing a result.

The hosts attempted seven shots in the second half as well, with three of those on target. They leveled the contest just 13 minutes after falling behind as Aitor Ruibal converted from Willian Jose's assist to make it 1-1.

Neither side further troubled the scorekeepers as Real Betis stole a late point from Real Madrid. On that note, let's take a look at Los Blancos' player ratings.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Andriy Lunin - 8/10

Lunin put in a strong performance for Real Madrid between the sticks, making five decisive saves. He also made one clearance.

Lucas Vazquez - 6.5/10

Vazquez had a decent game in defence, winning four duels and making two clearances, two interceptions and one tackle.

Antonio Rudiger - 6.5/10

Rudiger played well in defence, making three clearances and three blocks. He also played three long balls.

David Alaba - 6.5/10

Alaba won one duel, making one clearance, one interception and one tackle. He also played one long ball.

Ferland Mendy - 6.5/10

Mendy had a decent game in defence, winning four duels and making two clearances, two interceptions and one tackle.

Federico Valverde - 7/10

Valverde played well in midfield as he won two duels, making one clearance, one interception and one tackle. He also played five long balls and one key pass.

Toni Kroos - 7.5/10

Kroos passed the ball with 95% accuracy and helped Real Madrid create multiple chances. He played one key pass and an incredible 10 long balls. He also won four duels, making three tackles.

Diaz had a decent game as he played one key pass, one long ball and also created a big chance.

Luka Modric - 7/10

Modric passed the ball with 92% accuracy, including one key pass and one long ball. He also won three duels, making two tackles and one interception.

Jude Bellingham - 8.5/10

Bellingham scored Real Madrid's only goal of the game after 53 minutes and had a good game overall. He also played three key passes and two long balls. Bellingham won nine duels, making two clearances, interceptions and two tackles.

Rodrygo - 7.5/10

Despite not being able to score, Rodrygo was a constant threat for Real Betis. He passed the ball with 97% accuracy. He also won 12 duels.

Substitutes

Dani Ceballos - 6.5/10

Ceballos replaced Modric in the second half and was booked as well.

Joselu - 6.5/10

Joselu replaced Brahim Diaz in the second period and played well.

Nacho Fernandez & Nico Paz - N/A

The pair came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.