"Better than Garnacho's goal", "I will be watching this goal FOREVER" - Liverpool fans stunned as Mac Allister scores worldie against Fulham 

Liverpool Alexis MacAllister scored a stunning goal against Fulham in the Premier League today and fans went into an overdrive while reacting to it.

The Argentine, who signed from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, lashed one into the top bin from about 30 yards out to restore his side's lead.

An own goal from Bernd Leno had put the Reds 1-0 up after 20 minutes, but Harry Wilson equalized for Fulham just four minutes later.

Mac Allister then took matters into his own hands after finding acres of space near the Fulham penalty box and unleashed an unstoppable effort into the top corner to make it 2-1 for Liverpool.

It was a goal straight out of the top drawer and fans were in awe of the World Cup-winner for his sizzling attempt. Many of them took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their delight at the goal.

One user made a bold claim that he will be "watching the goal forever", while another one compared that to Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho's bicycle kick goal against Everton last month, deeming Mac Allister's striker "better".

Here are some of the best reactions on X to Mac Allister's goal:

Liverpool fight back late to down Fulham

Alexis Mac Allister's wonder goal was nearly rendered useless as Fulham lead 3-2 at Anfield in the 80th minute, but Liverpool turned the match around late on to win 4-3.

An 80th-minute goal by Bobby De Cordova-Reid gave the Cottagers a shock lead at the Merseyside. Then, with just three minutes of normal time left, Wataru Endo equalized for the Reds with his first Premier League goal for the side.

Less than 60 seconds later, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who's been having a good campaign this term, struck a fourth goal. The right-back calmly brought the ball down after Fulham failed to clear their lines and rifled one into the bottom corner.

Within minutes, Liverpool went from being on the brink of a disappointing loss to winning the game altogether in a crazy turnaround of fortunes. Now, with 31 points, Jurgen Klopp's side have climbed up to second place, just two behind leaders Arsenal.

Manchester City could still usurp them in second with a win tonight against Tottenham Hotspur who've lost their last three top-flight matches.