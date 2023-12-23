"Better perform today", "This game is do-or-die" - Liverpool fans react as 26-year-old starts in top-of-table clash against Arsenal

Liverpool fans on X (formerly Twitter) believe Luis Diaz hasto shine against Arsenal after being included in the starting XI to face the Gunners later today (December 23).

Jurgen Klopp and Co. will be aiming to bounce back in the Premier League against Arsenal at Anfield today after being held to a 0-0 draw by Manchester United last weekend. They are currently third in the league standings with 38 points from 17 games, one point behind the Gunners.

Alisson Becker starts in goal for Liverpool. Trent Alexader-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Kostas Tsimikas make up the defense. The midfield consists of Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones. Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, and Cody Gakpo start up front to complete the starting XI.

A section of Liverpool fans are frustrated with Diaz' inclusion in the starting XI over Darwin Nunez. The Colombia international has been poor in recent weeks and hasn't registered a goal contribution in his last six league games.

"This game's a do or die for Luis Diaz. 1 goal in 14 games ,0 BCC, can't run, cant dribble, can't pass, can't score, can't assist. You should make up for all these today or keep ready your transfer request."

Another fan wrote:

"Diaz better perform today"

Diaz has netted five goals and provided one assist in 21 appearances across all competitions this season.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirms when Reds will lose Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo

Jurgen Klopp has disclosed when Liverpool will lose Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo. Both players are set to depart the club next month, with Salah linking up with the Egypt national team to take part in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), while Endo will represent Japan in the Asian Cup.

The Anfield faithful were hoping that Salah and Endo would leave following their FA Cup third-round fixture against Arsenal on January 7. However, as per This is Anfield, Klopp has confirmed that both stars will leave after the clash against Newcastle United on January 1.

The AFCON is set to commence from January 13 to February 11, whereas the Asian Cup runs from January 12 to February 10. Both players are guaranteed to miss four games for Liverpool during this period across all competitions up until January 24. If they progress to the finals, they could miss another four games, which would be a massive blow for the Reds.

