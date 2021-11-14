"Better on the pitch than Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo" - Fans applaud Manchester United star for solid international performance

Portugal's match against Ireland ended with no goals scored on either side. It was a far-cry from their previous encounter that saw Seleccao mount an amazing comeback to win 2-1.

Both sides struggled to achieve much in yesterday's World Cup qualifiers. However, Diogo Dalot's performances were good enough to attract the attention of Manchester United fans. The star was notably selected ahead of Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, although the latter has enjoyed more playing time at club level this season.

While Dalot has struggled to beat United's wing-backs for a starting position in Solskjaer's weekly lineup, he impressed in yesterday's qualifier against Ireland. After Pepe's red card reduced Seleccao to 10 men, the 22-year-old wing-back was on hand to improve the side defensively and keep a clean sheet.

Dalot also made some headway in the final third where he created two chances for Portugal. This was notably more than Manchester United teammate and playmaker Bruno Fernandes managed during a rather disappointing outing.

Fans were quick to compare Dalot's consistency in the first and final third to Fernandes' inability to make a mark on the game. The wing-back was also compared to Cristiano Ronaldo. He managed five shots at Ireland's goal but was unable to make anything out of his chances.

Here are statements some fans made after Diogo Dalot's appearance for Portugal yesterday:

Mysticmike @funnymanmike The fact we are trying to play a wing back system but haven't played Dalot there is quite frankly astonishing. The fact we are trying to play a wing back system but haven't played Dalot there is quite frankly astonishing.

Irungu Antoine @2Benstone Dalot is quite decent today for Portugal though sometimes he gets overambitious mostly when trying those long passes Dalot is quite decent today for Portugal though sometimes he gets overambitious mostly when trying those long passes

Felix Things @felix_szn Dalot is playing as a left back this game and hes already better than Shaw 😭😭😭😭

Literally better than both Shaw and AWB, no matter the side he plays on Dalot is playing as a left back this game and hes already better than Shaw 😭😭😭😭Literally better than both Shaw and AWB, no matter the side he plays on

(˘ ³˘)♥︎ @TheOnlyGoatCR7 Dalot has been better than Bruno and Ronaldo 😭 Who would’ve thought Dalot has been better than Bruno and Ronaldo 😭 Who would’ve thought

AS Roma look to sign Manchester United wing-back Diogo Dalot in January

So far this season, Diogo Dalot has made six appearances for Manchester United, but the star has struggled to find any serious playing time. He is yet to start a single Premier League game with manager Solskjaer preferring to use Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw on the flanks instead.

Although Dalot's United career seems to have stalled, the star enjoyed plenty of playing time with AC Milan on loan last season, playing 33 games for the club. With the 22-year-old tried and tested in Serie A, it's little surprise that Jose Mourinho wants the wing-back to join Roma in January.

According to reports, the former Manchester United manager is keen to reunite with Dalot after bringing him to Old Trafford back in 2018. With his contract due to expire in 2023, Roma could coerce the Red Devils to sell him on the cheap, but it is uncertain whether Dalot will want to leave Old Trafford just yet.

