“Better than Saka” – Manchester United fans back Arsenal talent to go to the top after 'insane' display

Arsenal’s young forward Gabriel Martinelli has won over the Manchester United fans. Supporters of the Red Devils were left raving about Martinelli’s brilliant performance against them last night. Despite not getting on the scoresheet, Martinelli caught the eye for the Gunners with a sparkling performance during a rare start.

The young forward made a particularly noteworthy run in the second half of the game, which saw the Brazilian burst past both Scott McTominay and Fred before laying on a chance which Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang squandered.

Martinelli was a constant threat throughout the game and a more dangerous opponent on the night compared to Aubameyang. United fans, instead of getting frustrated, were impressed by the lively Arsenal forward who was easily the away side's best player.

Aubameyang has been in poor form recently for the Gunners and the Brazilian’s performances simply demand that he take his place in Arsenal's starting line-up. Mikel Arteta seems to be coming to terms with the reality that Arsenal’s senior players are simply not offering as much as the young ones, with yesterday's loss highlighting issues with multiple players.

Martinelli will however have another young player in Bukayo Saka to contend with for a starting berth, with the preferred Englishman now on the verge of a return to full fitness. However, Arteta will likely hand the talented Brazilian a run of games during the congested festive fixtures after his performance yesterday.

The Manchester United fans are big fans of the Brazilian. Here are a few of their comments on him:

LKG🔰 @UtdLG Martinelli is brazy I've seen the light Martinelli is brazy I've seen the light

🐓 @GoOseUTD Martinelli is kinda insane ngl Martinelli is kinda insane ngl

Esso 🔰 @UTDEsso_ Martinelli is without a doubt better than Neymar and I’m not even joking. Martinelli is without a doubt better than Neymar and I’m not even joking.

He had some really good moments against Manchester United: Arsenal boss Arteta on Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal will be upset about leaving Old Trafford without a single point after Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace to put Manchester United ahead in the game. However, Mikel Arteta will certainly have some positives to take home, especially with Gabriel Martinelli's performance.

Although the youngster has struggled on the fringes of the first team, he impressed Arteta with yesterday's outing. Arteta said:

"He looked a threat. He had a big chance in the first half and he probably should have played on. He created assists, he worked extremely hard and he had some really good moments – he looked a threat."

