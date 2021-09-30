“Better than Neymar, De Bruyne and Ronaldo” - Liverpool star hailed as the best player in the Premier League

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah continues to earn praise from spectators and footballers alike due to his brilliant start to the season. Queens Park Rangers striker Charlie Austin is the latest to pay homage to the Egyptian's spectacular display in front of goal.

In an interview with talkSport, Charlie Austin claimed Mohamed Salah will walk into any team in Europe right now. Asked about the Liverpool winger's chances of breaking into PSG's star-studded attack, the Englishman didn't hesitate to tip him to bench Neymar.

Austin also praised Salah's incredible level of performance, calling him the best player in the Premier League ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne.

He was quoted as saying: His [Salah] numbers are ridiculous, aren’t they? Year in, year out.

"Week in, week out, you just expect him to score every time he puts the Liverpool shirt on.

“He will be paid what he deserves I guess, that’s the way Liverpool go, they certainly won’t let him go anywhere. Strikers are worth their weight in gold."

“I just think he’s unbelievable for Liverpool and he would get into any team in the world, I do believe that."

“He’s ridiculous, he’s [got] everything, pace, power, finishing, defensively he’s very good, he can press all over the pitch, he sets the press for Liverpool.”

Speaking of the best player in the Premier League right now, Austin gave his vote to Mohamed Salah ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne.

“I’m going to go with Mo Salah as the best player in the Premier League right now," he added.

Mohamed Salah continues to be the difference maker for Liverpool this season

Mohamed Salah's firing on all cylinders for Liverpool this season

The Egyptian has been in a class of his own since the Premier League kicked off last month. He currently sits atop the league's top scorers' chart with an impressive return of five goals and two assists in six games for Liverpool in the English top-flight.

He also ranks among the elite finishers in the Champions League right now, having scored three times in just two games so far this season. Thanks to his exploits in front of goal, Liverpool have started both competitions on the front foot and will surely fancy their chances of going all the way.

