Betting Tips: 5 juicy Premier League betting options this weekend - Football betting tips

Omene Osuya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 // 08 Apr 2019, 20:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City & Liverpool are locked in a titanic battle

The Premier League has entered its home stretch and it has been fascinating to watch. The identity of the league winners remains a marvelous mystery as both Manchester City and Liverpool show little sign of backing down from the challenge.

The battle for the remaining UEFA Champions League places looks set to go all the way to the wire as well. Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are all in with a realistic shot at getting the spots.

The battle to be named the best of the rest (the team that gets the 7th spot) has also proven to be quite fascinating. Leicester City, rejuvenated under Brendan Rogers, and high-flying Wolverhampton Wanderers are among the two teams leading the charge for a possible Europa League place.

At the bottom, Huddersfield Town and Fulham have been relegated, the latter after spending £100m on new players and sacking two managers; Slavisa Jokanovic and Claudio Ranieri.

Over the last 33 game weeks, certain betting patterns have emerged that punters would be wise to take advantage of. Here are 5 of the most promising:

#5 Card Bets on Burnley

Burnley are the card kings of the Premier League

In news that will surprise zero people, Burnley FC is atop the card table in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche's team is the poster child for old-school British football; tough, hard, in-your-face and passionate.

As a result of this emphasis on physicality, the Clarets were always liable to get quite a number of bookings especially against the passing teams like Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement

In just 33 games played so far, the side which came 7th last season has accumulated 64 yellow cards. They are one card ahead of Watford and Southampton (63 respectively).

Amazingly, all this has only led to a single red card this season, making them one of the sides to have received the fewest red cards.

With games against Chelsea, Everton, Arsenal and Manchester City to come, the card count is expected to rise significantly.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement