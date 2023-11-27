BGPU vs Ulsan Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th November 2023

BGPU will entertain Ulsan at BG Stadium in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

BGPU vs Ulsan Preview

The hosts will no longer be able to catch up, even if they win their remaining two matches. They sit bottom of Group I without a single point following four consecutive defeats. In the reverse fixture, they lost to Ulsan 3-1 at Big Crown Stadium in Ulsan, South Korea. We are unsure whether the Thai team still have any motivation for the remainder of the campaign.

The Rabbits and the visitors were in the same group in the 2021 AFC Champions League, with Ulsan emerging as the winners. However, both teams were able to progress to the round of 16. BGPU are in search of their very first win over Ulsan, which would be a great way to end their horrible campaign.

The visitors are on a must-win mission to conserve their second place in the group. Ulsan could be toppled if they stall in Pathum Thani. They are level on six points with Malaysian side Johor Darul Ta'zim but hold a better goal differential. Both teams are fighting for the second spot, with Kawasaki Frontale certain to finish ahead.

Tigers, who won the AFC Champions League in 2012 and 2020, crashed out in the group stage last year. They are hoping to achieve a better campaign this time but their record on the road thus far has been underwhelming. They will come into this meeting on the back of a four-game losing streak in away fixtures.

BGPU vs Ulsan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

BGPU have lost thrice in their last three matches against Ulsan.

BGPU have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

BGPU’s best record in the competition remains a quarterfinal finish, in the 2022 edition.

Ulsan have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches on the road.

BGPU have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while Ulsan have won thrice and lost twice.

BGPU vs Ulsan Prediction

BGPU will be counting on their talisman, Victor Cardozo, to have his mojo work on the day. The Brazilian has scored three goals in the campaign.

The hat-trick hero in the reverse fixture, Martin Adam, will hope to replicate his efforts in the return game but eyes will be on him. Gustave Ludwigson is another attacking threat, boasting two goals for the visitors.

Ulsan are expected to prevail based on form and determination.

Prediction: BGPU 1-2 Ulsan

BGPU vs Ulsan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Ulsan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Ulsan to score first – Yes

Tip 4: BGPU to score - Yes