Bhutan vs Bangladesh Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th June 2023 

Bhutan and Bangladesh face off at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore, India in the 2023 SAFF Championship on Wednesday.

Ranked 185th in the world, the Dragons Boys have lost both their games in the competition so far and they have no chance of reaching the next round.

Pema Dorji's side were beaten 2-0 by the Maldives on the first day before going down 4-1 to Lebanon in the next.

The Cedars ripped them to shreds on Sunday, netting all four of their goals in the opening stanza as Bhutan were completely exposed at the back. As they took their foot off the gas in the second half, the South Asian outfit managed to pull a goal back through star player, Chencho Gyeltshen.

Bangladesh also started their campaign on a losing note, going down 2-0 to Lebanon on matchday one. But the Bengal Tigers recovered to beat the Maldives 3-1 in their next outing.

They fell behind just 18 minutes into the game as Hamza Mohamed fired the Red Snappers in front. However, Rakib Hossain equalized for Bangladesh in the 42nd minute.

After the break, Tariq Raihan and Shekh Morsalin scored apiece to turn the clash around and secure all three points for Bangladesh. They are now level with the Maldives, but ahead on goal difference.

In order to seal their place in the last four, Javier Cabrera's side will need to match or better their result on the final day.

Bhutan vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Bangladesh have won 10 of their 13 clashes with Bhutan, losing just once.

Bangladesh have won each of their last three clashes with Bhutan.

Bhutan's only ever win over Bangladesh came in October 2016 when the Dragon Boys defeated the Bengal Tigers 3-1 in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

Bangladesh and Bhutan last met in October 2019 for an international friendly, with the Bengal Tigers pulling off a 2-0 victory.

Bangladesh have won two of their last three games.

Bhutan haven't won any of their four clashes in 2023 so far.

Bhutan vs Bangladesh Prediction

Bangladesh are riding a wave of confidence right now after their comeback victory over the Maldives.

Bhutan have offered no great shakes in the competition so far and could be in for another loss here.

Prediction: Bhutan 0-2 Bangladesh

Bhutan vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bangladesh to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

