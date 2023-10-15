Bhutan vs Hong Kong Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17, 2023 

Hong Kong visit the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu on Tuesday (October 17) to face Bhutan in the second leg of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier first round.

The Dragons have one foot in the second round after routing Bhutan 4-0 in the first leg on Thursday. Michael Udebuluzor netted in the 10th and 16th minutes, while Shinichi Chan added a third just before the half-hour mark. An own goal from Tensin Norbu made it 4-0 before half-time as the Dragon Boys were torn to shreds.

Hong Kong can afford to take their feet off the pedal in the second leg, as Bhutan need to win by five or more goals to prevail, which seems like an extraordinary task.

Ranked 184th in the world, Bhutan have won just once in seven outings this year, a 1-0 win over Macau in a friendly last month. They will rely on their talismanic striker Chencho Gyeltshen for the goods at home, with rising star Tsenda Dorji complementing him from the wings.

As for Hong Kong, head coach Jorn Andersen could rest his key players and give his substitutes a chance, as his team holds a near-insormountable lead in the tie.

Bhutan vs Hong Kong Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Hong Kong have a 100% win record to Bhutan, winning all their previous three clashes.

The visitors have scored 12 goals against Bhutan in three games without conceding.

Hong Kong have scored 14 goals in their last two games: 10 vs Brunei and 4 vs Bhutan.

After going five games without a win, Hong Kong are on a two-game winning run.

Bhutan have won just once in seven games this year: 1-0 vs Macau.

Hong Kong are ranked 148th in the world, while Bhutan are 184th.

Bhutan vs Hong Kong Prediction

Bhutan's defence has been catastrophic lately, conceding 11 goals in their last four games. Hong Kong put them to the sword in the first leg. Although it's likely that they could field a changed line-up, expect the Dragon's Team to prevail again.

Prediction: Bhutan 0-2 Hong Kong

Bhutan vs Hong Kong Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hong Kong

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No