Bhutan vs Lebanon Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th October 2025

By Sachin Bhat
Published Oct 13, 2025 09:54 GMT
Lebanon v Bhutan - AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Third Round Group B - Source: Getty
Bhutan have lost both their previous clashes against Lebanon (PC: Getty Images)

Bhutan play Lebanon on Tuesday in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, aiming to bag their first victory of the campaign. In three games so far, the Dragon Boys have drawn once and lost twice.

After starting with a goalless stalemate against Yemen, the south Asian minnows lost 2-1 to Brunei, followed by a 2-0 defeat against Lebanon.

For over an hour, Bhutan kept firm defensively and had the Cedars at arm's length. But Walid Shour finally broke the resistance in the 63rd minute before Jihad Ayoub added a second one in stoppage time.

So with just a point in the bag, Fabio Maciel's side are at the bottom of Group B and risk losing out on a place in the cup. Ranked 186th in the world, Bhutan have never qualified for a major tournament before.

Lebanon are leading the race for the Saudi Arabia showpiece with seven points in three games. After crushing Brunei 5-0 in their opening game, Yemen held them in a shock 0-0 draw, although the Cedars rebounded with a 2-0 defeat of Bhutan last week.

Ranked 113th in the world, the Middle Eastern side are looking to qualify for the third time in a row after appearances in 2019 and 2023.

Bhutan vs Lebanon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been only two clashes between the sides in history, with Lebanon winning on both occasions: 4-1 in June 2023 (South Asian Football Federation) and 2-0 in October 2025 (AFC Asian Cup).
  • In six games this year, Lebanon have lost just once: a 1-0 defeat to Oman in May 2025 friendly.
  • The Cedars have kept a clean sheet in their last three official games.
  • Bhutan haven't won a single game in 2025, drawing once and losing thrice.
  • Lebanon are one of the only three teams - besides Yemen and Malaysia - that haven't conceded a goal in the current round of qualifiers.
  • Bhutan are ranked 186th in the world, while Lebanon are 113th.
Bhutan vs Lebanon Prediction

The Cedars have impressed so far, looking determined to reach the Asian Cup finals again. Their attacking game has been strong while maintaining a water-tight defense.

Bhutan, as ever, have offered nothing meaningful and could be headed for another loss here.

Prediction: Bhutan 0-2 Lebanon

Bhutan vs Lebanon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lebanon to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

About the author
Sachin Bhat

Sachin Bhat

He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League.

Edited by Peter P
