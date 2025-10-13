Bhutan vs Lebanon Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th October 2025

Bhutan play Lebanon on Tuesday in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, aiming to bag their first victory of the campaign. In three games so far, the Dragon Boys have drawn once and lost twice.
After starting with a goalless stalemate against Yemen, the south Asian minnows lost 2-1 to Brunei, followed by a 2-0 defeat against Lebanon.
For over an hour, Bhutan kept firm defensively and had the Cedars at arm's length. But Walid Shour finally broke the resistance in the 63rd minute before Jihad Ayoub added a second one in stoppage time.
So with just a point in the bag, Fabio Maciel's side are at the bottom of Group B and risk losing out on a place in the cup. Ranked 186th in the world, Bhutan have never qualified for a major tournament before.
Lebanon are leading the race for the Saudi Arabia showpiece with seven points in three games. After crushing Brunei 5-0 in their opening game, Yemen held them in a shock 0-0 draw, although the Cedars rebounded with a 2-0 defeat of Bhutan last week.
Ranked 113th in the world, the Middle Eastern side are looking to qualify for the third time in a row after appearances in 2019 and 2023.
Bhutan vs Lebanon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been only two clashes between the sides in history, with Lebanon winning on both occasions: 4-1 in June 2023 (South Asian Football Federation) and 2-0 in October 2025 (AFC Asian Cup).
- In six games this year, Lebanon have lost just once: a 1-0 defeat to Oman in May 2025 friendly.
- The Cedars have kept a clean sheet in their last three official games.
- Bhutan haven't won a single game in 2025, drawing once and losing thrice.
- Lebanon are one of the only three teams - besides Yemen and Malaysia - that haven't conceded a goal in the current round of qualifiers.
- Bhutan are ranked 186th in the world, while Lebanon are 113th.
Bhutan vs Lebanon Prediction
The Cedars have impressed so far, looking determined to reach the Asian Cup finals again. Their attacking game has been strong while maintaining a water-tight defense.
Bhutan, as ever, have offered nothing meaningful and could be headed for another loss here.
Prediction: Bhutan 0-2 Lebanon
Bhutan vs Lebanon Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Lebanon to win
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No