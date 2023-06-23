Bhutan vs Lebanon Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th June 2023

Bhutan and Lebanon lock horns at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore, India on Sunday in the 2023 SAFF Championship.

Bhutan began their campaign with a 2-0 loss at the hands of the Maldives. Hamza Mohamed put the Dragon Boys in front from the penalty spot just six minutes after the kick-off. In the 90th minute, Naiz Hassan added a second to consolidate their victory.

Changes are expected from head coach Pema Dorji, who could reinstate key player Chencho Gyeltshen. He's Bhutan's most capped player of all time with 39 appearances alongside his record as the team's top scorer with 11 goals.

Dawa Tshering is gunning for a place in midfield while Phuntsho Jigme could get a chance in defense.

Meanwhile, Lebanon, the highest-ranked team involved in the SAFF tournament, emerged 2-0 victorious in their first match of the competition, against Bangladesh.

Hassan Maatouk broke the deadlock for the Cedars in the 79th minute before Khalil Bader doubled their advantage in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

After the first round of games, Lebanon sit at the top of Group B with three points while Bangladesh are at the bottom.

Bhutan vs Lebanon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Bhutan and Lebanon meet for the first time in history.

Lebanon have won just one of their last four games, although that victory came in their last outing (2-0 vs Bangladesh in the 2023 SAFF Championship).

Lebanon have kept three clean sheets in their last four games, although two of them came as part of goalless draws with Mongolia and India (both coming at the Intercontinental Cup in March this year).

Bhutan are winless in 2023, losing twice and drawing once.

Lebanon are ranked 99th in the world whereas Bhutan are in 185th place.

Bhutan vs Lebanon Prediction

Bhutan have never been able to produce a great team and their low ranking currently is a reflection of their poor stature in world football. Their form in their last few games doesn't inspire much hope either, with the side last winning in June 2019.

Lebanon will be high on confidence after overcoming Bangladesh in their last game. Although the Cedars are no big hitters themselves, they have enough in the tank to see off the Dragon Boys.

Prediction: Bhutan 0-2 Lebanon

Bhutan vs Lebanon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Lebanon

Tip 2: Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3: Both teams to score: No

