Here are the lockdown winners and losers from the Premier League

Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjær

Premier League football is about to return, and the excitement is palpable. After nearly two months without football, EPL fans are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite teams and players battle it out on the field.

However, the lockdown period has had its fair share of interesting moments. Here, we look at some of the winners and losers from the Premier League during this time.

WINNERS FROM THE PREMIER LEAGUE

MANCHESTER UNITED

Ever since, Sir Alex Fergusons departure, it's been very difficult to pick out any big positives for the Manchester United team. However, it seems like that the Red Devils have come out of this 2-months suspension in a better place than where they were before the lockdown started.

Fans are already drooling over the prospect of a fully-fit Paul Pogba combining with Bruno Fernandes in the United midfield. With star striker Marcus Rashford set to return as well, the front-line looks as exciting as it's ever looked in the last 5 years. The team looked extremely good just before the lockdown period, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping that the same form continues when they get back on the field against Tottenham on 20th June.

Off the field, Manchester United made a brilliant gesture along with other Premier League giants to scrap loan fees totalling over £130,000 due from smaller English clubs. Apart from this, Marcus Rashford's charity has helped feed 2.8 million children during the lockdown, while the likes of Harry Maguire have also chipped in with their own humanitarian efforts.

Marcus Rashford in lockdown has



Started a charity that raised £20 million and helped feed 2.8 million children.



Launched a Christmas Box campaign with Selfridges to help Manchester's homeless.



Learned sign language to judge a poetry competition in a deaf school.



He's 22. — Ray Bradshaw (@comedyray) June 4, 2020

LIVERPOOL

While Premier League fans, especially Manchester United and Everton fans, will not like to hear this, it's only a matter of time before Liverpool will be crowned the champions of England.

They have been, by far, the best team in the league. That loss to Watford definitely would have hurt Jurgen Klopp and his team, as that punctured their hopes of going the whole season unbeaten, but Liverpool wouldn't really care for that fact, as long as they can get their hands on the EPL trophy once the season resumes.

Had the EPL been voided, it would have devasted not only the officials at the club but even the huge fan base that the teams has from around the world. They are well on their way to a Premier League record points tally and as a football fan, you will find it hard to argue why Klopp's men don't deserve to win the title this season. From the way the team has been built, to the trust that has been bestowed upon Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have shown that patience is a true virtue.

Jurgen Klopp

THE RELEGATION FIGHTING TEAMS

About a month ago, Norwich City's director of football Stuart Webber made soms strong comments regarding the league being voided. In the case the season was cancelled, it would have meant that the three teams down in the bottom would be automatically relegated. Webber said, ""Football should be played on a pitch and not in the boardroom".

And now, they have that opportunity. Norwich City, Aston Villa and Bournemouth are the three teams in the relegation zone. However, Bournemouth and 17th placed Watford are only separated by goal difference.

With the Premier League returning, relegation threatened EPL sides will have a fair chance to prove that they deserve to be in the top tier of English football.

LOSERS FROM THE PREMIER LEAGUE

WATFORD

Apart from that win against Liverpool, it has been a torrid season for the Hornets in the Premier League. They are 17th on the points table, with only goal difference separating them and Bournemouth in 18th spot.

And after changing managers twice this season, they seemed to have found some semblance of form under Nigel Pearson, before the lockdown started.

And now, with influential captain Troy Deeney refusing to return to training, over COVID-19 fears, Watford, it seems have a tough job on their hands.

Nigel Pearson

JACK GREALISH

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish was mired in controversy when it emerged that he had been flouting the strict lockdown rules.

In the month of March, Grealish was pictured at the scene of a road accident. Initially, it was thought that he was returning after attending a party. However, the midfielder clarified later that it wasn't what the tabloids had been reporting on the case.

Grealish, in an Instagram video, apologised for his actions, stating that he had stupidly agreed to visit a friend who had called him over.

Jack Grealish: “I knew straight away that I had to come out and apologise myself, which I wanted to do; I didn’t want to hide behind a club statement. I am old enough now and mature enough to know that I’d done wrong (lockdown breach).” [guardian] #avfc — villareport (@villareport) June 2, 2020

In the recent weeks, Grealish has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League giants Manchester United. It was rumored that United were less than happy about Grealish's actions during the lockdown, which was making them rethink their options.

Apart from Grealish, the likes of Kyle Walker and Callum Hudson-Odoi were all caught flouting lockdown rules.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

While manager Jose Mourinho might be happy with the return of Harry Kane and Dele Alli to the first-team squad, it is fair to say that their lockdown behaviour has been far from perfect.

The EPL side were initially caught in controversy after deciding to furlough their non-playing staff. This meant that Daniel Levy, the club chairman had decided to use the government's scheme to pay for 80% of the wages of 550 non-playing staff.

After widespread criticism, the decision was reversed.

However, then it emerged that the Premier League club manager Jose Mourinho had decided to breach lockdown rules to train midfielder Tanguy Ndombele in a park. Mourinho apologised for his actions later on.

Jose Mourinho

The EPL club's right-back Serge Aurier was pictured getting a haircut during a time when hairdressers were not allowed to open due to the lockdown. This came after Aurier and teammate Moussa Sissoko were pictured training together. Aurier and Sissoko both had to apologise for their irresponsible behaviour during a global pandemic.

It is fair to say that Spurs have to address the lack of discipline within the squad before they can even think of challenging the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the EPL title.